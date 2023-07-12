When a debate about environmental conservation two years ago showed some strong differences of opinion as to tactics, New Paltz town council members responded to that feedback by looking for a different approach. Thanks to grant funding, the same conservation goals may soon be met using more familiar tools.

Planning board volunteers, in particular, were not fond of an approach that involved declaring certain portions of town as “critical environmental areas (CEA).” Development within a CEA would trigger a closer look at the environmental impacts, with an eye on understanding how a particular project might impact the value of a large, relatively undisturbed tract of land. As Supervisor Neil Bettez put it, the intent is to prevent “death by a thousand cuts.” What troubled most planning board members at the time was the fact that this approach was novel in New Paltz, even if it’s been used elsewhere successfully. The message sent by that majority and some of their paid consultants is that efforts to protect the environment should be written into the zoning code, rather than depending on the state environmental quality review act which underpins the entire process but is more poorly understood.

Town council members did declare one CEA out of a six which were proposed, but now they are ready to consider doing what those planning board members requested, by amending the zoning code instead. That’s thanks to DEC funding for a planner and attorney to work with an ad-hoc committee to create a proposed zoning overlay district, one that will cover a chunk of the northeastern part of town if adopted. Specifically, it would be bordered by the Esopus and Lloyd town lines, Route 32 and Horsenden and Ohioville roads.

According to attorney Emily Svensen, the idea was to create an overlay district that would include the most sensitive land areas, but that wouldn’t reduce the amount of housing that could be constructed therein. Rather, it’s supposed to encourage planning board members to look at the big picture, and understand the wider environmental impacts of a project by setting some standards based on cluster development.

Clustered housing is supposed to give flexibility in lot sizes in order to ensure that buildings don’t encroach on certain geographic and environmental resources and features, such as streams, wetlands and forests. The zoning rules for a given parcel wouldn’t be changed by adding this overlay district, but within it a property owner seeking to develop parcels of six or more acres, as well as any new commercial construction or subdivisions, would have to comply with a few more rules. Clustering within the overlay would be structured to avoid not only very steep slopes and wetlands, but also to minimize tree removal and preserve “cultural features” such as stone walls.

The process for development, according to planner Ted Fink, would begin with the identification of all of these features and resources, and then to plan building in the remaining areas. Streets, trails and other access would be added to the plans, and only then would lot lines be drawn. Ideally, those resources would subsequently be designated and protected. If it works as intended, this would allow for a similar build-out while at the same time protecting the remaining wildlife corridor that connects the Hudson River and the Shawangunk Ridge.

Svensen said that the code was written in two sections: one to designate the area, and the other laying out the design process. This way, it will be easier to refer to that process regarding other parts of town, if that becomes appropriate. As this language comes from a DEC grant, it’s also intended to be model legislation that can be used in different communities around the state.

Council members will seek input from other stakeholders informally before setting a public hearing on this measure.

Housing advocate sought

Wanted: an individual with the skills and passion to coordinate a group of volunteers on addressing the local housing crisis. The ideal candidate will be able to easily collaborate with elected officials, municipal workers, community organizers and expert consultants. Salary range: nothing at all.

This volunteer would oversee work on a housing-smart initiative, which will potentially open up county funding for additional work in this area. It’s structured much like the state-level climate-smart initiative, which also dangles financial incentives and is designed to be implemented by volunteers. Selecting such a coordinator is a necessary step to securing any of the funding described. Acknowledging that it will “be a lot of work,” New Paltz Supervisor Neil Bettez agreed that finding such an individual is a priority.

Library budget increase to be voted on in November

Come November, Town of New Paltz residents will be asked if the town contribution to Elting Memorial Library should be increased $65,000, to $721,000. Council members confirmed that enough valid signatures were on the submitted petitions to get this on the back of the ballot.