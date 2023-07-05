Thu. 7/6

Summer Retro Series: Easy Rider (1969) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

On the Fly Story Slam at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Free Summer Movies: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 7:30pm.

Kokomo City Special Screening + Filmmaker Q&A presented by the Woodstock Film Festival at the Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema, 9pm.

Fri. 7/7

Movie Matinee: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Screening and Reception for A Garden of Discontent: Anxiety and Wellbeing in Times of Crisis. Hand-drawn animation series by Anita Glesta at Basilica Hudson, 5pm.

Alice in Wonderland (1915) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Crossing Delancey at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Skyward: An Endling Elegy – Musical Workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

County Players presents On Golden Pond. A humorous and heartwarming play about love, reconnection, and family at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

The Prom, presented by Rhinebeck Theatre Society at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Danny Polishchuk at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 7/8

Jester Jim. “This is not your ordinary juggling show” at the Town of Ulster Library, 11am.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Flatbed Follies. Outdoor mobile venue that brings the performing arts into the streets between First and Front Streets in Hudson, 2pm.

What’s Bugging Greg? at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 2pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at the Woodstock Library, 2pm.

Summer Family Movie Nights. Free hot dogs, popcorn, movie candy, and movies at Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man on 16mm Film at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Neil Alexander & Nail at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Near Life Experiences Variety Show Stories & Music. An evening of 5 unique storytellers with 5 unique stories to tell with two musical interludes at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Cécile McLorin Salvant at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7:30pm.

Crossing Delancey at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Skyward: An Endling Elegy – Musical Workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Jeff Hiller Hosts Downstate/Upstate with Matteo Lane and Henry Koperski at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

On Golden Pond. County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

The Prom, presented by Rhinebeck Theatre Society at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sun. 7/9

Sojourner Truth: Puppet Parade & Cantastoria #2 at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

National Theatre Live Presents: Fleabag. The hilarious, award-winning play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 2pm.

On Golden Pond. County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

A Tribute to Jacques d’Amboise with Dancers from NYCB at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm.

The Prom, presented by Rhinebeck Theatre Society at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Screening and Panel Discussion For Anxiety and Wellbeing in Times of Crisis. Hand-drawn animation series by Anita Glesta at Basilica Hudson, 3pm.

Skyward: An Endling Elegy, Musical Workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Crossing Delancey at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Mon. 7/10

Watch Together Now, Family Movie Afternoon: Toy Story at the Esopus Library, 3:30pm.

Round The Bend Theatre presents a reading of Clearing by Barbara Blatner at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 7/11

Shriek of the Mutilated (1974) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 6pm.

Wed. 7/12

Matinee Movies Book to Movie: Man Called Otto at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Rosendale Theatre’s Music Fan Series Presents: Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The motion picture’s 50th anniversary at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

David Lucas (From Kill Tony, and MTV) at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.