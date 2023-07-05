Folks in the Kingston art scene are like the canvases featuring their work: They really can hang. Many of the city’s vibrant and diverse creators will be on hand this Sat., July 8 at the 9th Annual Celebration of the Arts Expo, hosted by Midtown Arts District (MAD). This creative spectacle will take over The Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster (located in Kingston at 94 Mary’s Ave.), and is free for all attendees.

MAD’s Executive Director, Lisa Kelley, views this expo as the embodiment of MAD’s vision to uplift art in Midtown Kingston and foster community bonds. This family-friendly event aims to celebrate and widen the circle of community that MAD has woven over the years.

Throughout the day, local artists will be conducting free art workshops in hour-long sessions. This format allows participants to customize their day, choosing their areas of interest from a variety of disciplines. It’s an open invitation for artists of all ages to explore, learn, and engage in a creative process that’s often reserved for the professional art world.

Each artistic discipline will have its dedicated space: pottery enthusiasts can head to the clay room hosted by Bailey Pottery and Cornell Creative Arts Center, printmaking aficionados can find their niche with the PUGG Youth Workforce team, and photography enthusiasts can learn new techniques from CPW-led workshops. Literary minds aren’t left out either, with mini-zine and flash fiction writing workshops courtesy of the Kingston Library. For those with a passion for performance, workshops will span hip hop dance, world music, acting, body movement, walking meditation, and improv comedy.

Kingston’s very own juice bar and eatery, We Got the Juice, will provide healthy food options, snacks, and fresh bottled juices from a pop-up at The Kingston Center’s café space.

To get a complete schedule of events, including detailed programming information and artists’ details, or to register for the Expo, visit madkingston.org.