The term “leftovers” sounds so… well, left over. Turn the tables with a new perspective — learn how to make a delicious dinner that also provides tomorrow’s lunch and how to make yummy snacks, meals and desserts with those bits and pieces that accumulate in our fridges, freezers and pantries. Save money, time, and lower your carbon footprint all at once! What’s left over about that?

Join us on Thursday, July 6th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kingston Library, 55 Franklin St. Kingston, NY and get started.

This event is in conjunction with Kingston Library’s Sustainability Challenge and will be led by Maria Reidelbach, Healthy Food & Cooking Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County.