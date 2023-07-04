Thu. 7/6

Markley & Balmer at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Live Karaoke at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Mike O’Leary at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Summer Sunset: Lucius and Al Olender. Music, Food, Beer, Crafts, and more all at the idyllic Arrowood Farms in Accord, 6:30pm.

Basher / The Warblers at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Chris Stapleton / Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives / Allen Stone at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 7pm.

Dave Kearney at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

AJO performs the music of Jeff Holmes with Dawning Holmes at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Lindsey Webster at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Feast of Friends: Performing the Music of The Doors at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: The Jacob Jolliff Band at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

After Hours with Father Figure at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Fri. 7/7

Bennett Harris at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Barely Lace at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Dahlia Dumont and The Blue Dahlia at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Guilty Pleasure at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Blueglass with The Hudson Valley Flyers at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Bernie Williams Collective at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 7:30pm.

The Oz Noy Organ Trio with Anton Fig & Gary Versace at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Secret Trio. Chamber music reimagined with virtuosic genre-bending and technique, presented by the Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase. Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Absolute Adele Tribute with Jennifer Cella at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Whimbrels / Overheard / Wharton Tiers Ensemble at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Martha Redbone at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Roots Rock Reality – A Bob Marley Tribute at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 7/8

Brunch: Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Gayle Donnelly – Soulful Vocals and Keyboard Live Music at Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Marc Delgado at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Porch Music: One Dime Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Blue Dahlia at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Orchard Disco / Queer Summer Nights 2023 at Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, 6pm.

Brad Cole at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Plan B Project at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Jazz In The Valley: An Evening with Craig Harris, Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Mala Waldron & Christopher Dean Sullivan at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Neil Alexander & Nail at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Art Gray Noizz Quintet / Skull Practitioners / Love Letter at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Liliac at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Porch Music: David Gilmore Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Eric Squindo & the Half Century Band / Amy Laber at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Joanna Connor at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Lynne Hanson at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7:30pm.

Brighton Beat at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

On Tour: Seth Davis & Alexander Adams / Tom Law / Lucas Brode & Álvaro Domene at The Lace Mill Galleries in Kingston, 8pm.

Spiegeltent: Jeff Hiller hosts Downstate/Upstate with Matteo Lane and Henry Koperski at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Appetite for Destruction: The Ultimate Tribute to Guns N’ Roses at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Black Joe Lewis at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Bunker with Acemo x DJ Swisha / Analog Soul / Sister Zo x Scotia / Luv Bruvs (SVB x Manilli) / Nyhne (live/DJ). Late-nite music festival with mind-melting sound, lights, and food at Basilica Hudson, 8pm.

Mak Grgić, guitar, chamber music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Whimbrels / Overheard / Wharton Tiers Ensemble at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

The Get It Live at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

After Hours with Father Figure at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sun. 7/9

Brunch In The Garden Featuring Doug Marcus at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Einhorn at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Grateful Duo at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Opus 40 Afternoon Music on the Meadow: Pneumatic Tubes at Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum in Saugerties, 1pm.

Mario Rincon at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

David Kraai & The Saddle Tramps / Larry Packer at Subversive Malting + Brewing in Catskill, 2pm.

Bob Green & Rob Bradley at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

An Afternoon of Chamber Music at the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Miró Quartet. Chamber music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Spirit Brothers at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tilson, 6pm.

Burt Bodie at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn at the Beer Garden at Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

What? Horn-led funk dance party band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 6:30pm.

Bob Stump and the Rock’n Roots Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Sunday Night Swim. A monthly Ambient series at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Aaron Parks Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 7/10

Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 7/11

Matt Parker at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

R.L. Boyce / Jim Yanda at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Wed. 7/12

Acoustic Supper Club with The Hardwoods at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Mute Duo / Gift Horse at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Eric Hutchinson at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Mary Claire / Lea Thomas / Bridge Gamble at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

The Bob Cats at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.