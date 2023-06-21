Cooperative Extension of Ulster County Master Gardeners’ are hosting a pollinator party in honor of National Pollinator Week on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Xeriscape Garden on the grounds of SUNY Ulster, 491 Cottekill Road in Stone Ridge.

Did you know that pollinators provide one-third of our food and most of our flowers? They do essential work and it’s time to honor them. Bring the whole family for a day of pollinator fun, filled with activities for the kids, informative talks, Pollina-tours of the garden, giveaways and more. Come discover how to create a pollinator-friendly habitat in your backyard and celebrate pollinators. Learn more at Ulster.CCE.Cornell.edu/PollinatorParty23.