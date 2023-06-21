Early voting for the June 27 primary will continue through June 25 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 21, noon to 8 p.m. on June 22 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23-25. Locations for early voting will be at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock; Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston; the New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Drive; and the Shawangunk town office building, 14 Central Avenue, Wallkill.

Residents will be able to vote at any of the early voting locations. On primary day, June 27, voting will take place at poll sites in the home districts.

Hudson Valley One has included profiles for each of the candidates on the ballot in Woodstock, Saugerties, Kingston, New Paltz and Hurley. To learn more about them, visit hudsonvalleyone.com, select the news option and click on politics and government.