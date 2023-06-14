Thu. 6/15

On the Fly Story Slams. Moth-style story slams with local storytellers at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Third Thursdays. Curated and Co-Produced by Teressa DelCampo and Fre Atlast, you can expect a variety of acts to grace the stage from poets to puppets, from folk to funk at The Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Live from Upstate: The Color of Pomegranates. A live original score performed by Califone at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 6/16

Dust Bowl Faeries with Helen Gillet. The dark cabaret of Dust Bowl Faeries meets ethereal cello via Helen Gillet at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

A Discussion on Wine with Kevin Zraly. Author of the nation’s best-selling wine book, Windows on the World Complete Wine Course covers the changes in the wine and food world over the 50 plus years of his career at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Bonjour Tristesse at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer. With a live talk by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Open Mic Drag Night at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Amy G in “Revenge of the Bond Girls” at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sat. 6/17

Mountain The Playwrights Lab. Monthly group for writers interested in receiving feedback on their plays in progress. It is also a place where actors, directors and writers can forge new collaborations at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Indoor Screening, National Theatre of London / NT Live: Good. Reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful and political plays at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 1pm.

The Raging Canal. Series of performances written by Caitlin Connelly and Tricia Anderson in partnership with Siren Theatre Company, highlighting the stories of marginalized groups who are often underrepresented in the telling of history at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Off the Meter, On the Record. See event brief in this issue. Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Saturday Creature Features Presents: Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) at the Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Samsara: “The Thousand-Handed Goddess of Mercy”. Performed by 21 dancers in China who are deaf, including lead dancer Tai Lihua, center, is one of the stunning segments featured in “Samsara.” The documentary is to be screened as part of the Movies With Spirit community film series atVivekananda Retreat, in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sun. 6/18

Met Opera Live in HD: Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” [Encore] at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

National Theatre Live Presents: Good. Reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful and political plays at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 2pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Raging Canal. Series of performances written by Caitlin Connelly and Tricia Anderson in partnership with Siren Theatre Company, highlighting the stories of marginalized groups who are often underrepresented in the telling of history at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 4pm, 7pm.

Honoring the River of Life (Guswenta) with Evan Pritchard. Multi-faceted event native author/musician Evan Pritchard will sing traditional and original songs, read poetry, tell stories, and talk about our relationship with each other and the earth at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 4pm.

Celebrating Juneteenth: Songs of Slavery and Emancipation Documentary and Author Presentation. Film presenting recently discovered songs composed by enslaved people explicitly calling for resistance to slavery at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Mon. 6/19

Neptune Frost (2021). Apart from their “Nights of Black Queer Manifestation” series featuring analog sci-fi film at Blackbird Infoshop in Kingston, 7pm.

Tues. 6/20

Casa Susanna at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Wed. 6/21

Next Year’s Words: Aa New Paltz Reader Forum. Each writer reads for 8 minutes at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.