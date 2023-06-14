Thurs. 6/15

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Summer Kick Off Party at The Dutch in Saugerties, 5pm.

Discussion History of Pride within the Gay Men’s Movement at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 6/16

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Happy Hour at Coppersea Distilling. Check out a map of protected lands and learn about our current projects and share your experiences on WVLT lands at Wallkill Valley Land Trust in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Mushroom Walk with John Michelotti of Catskill Fungi at Magic Meadow in Bearsville, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 6/17

June Pride: Annual Crosswalk Painting at the Center Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 7:30am.

Annual Fishing Derby at the SUNY College Pond in New Paltz, 8am.

High Falls Weekend Flea Market at 109 Main St., 9am.

Saugerties Farmers Market at 115 Main St., 10am.

The 2nd Annual Rosendale Theatre Mushroom Festival Where Mycology Talks, Waxes Poetic, and Meets the Big Screen. Festival with mushroom demonstrations, feature films, poetry slams, and cooking demonstrations at the Rosendale Theatre, 10am.

Africans in America & Antiquity with Transart at Matthews Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Unfolding Olana: A Day of Dance. A series of dance pieces throughout Olana’s landscape at Olana in Hudson, 11am.

Musical Storytelling with Jason Vance. Engaging journey through songs and stories at the Esopus Library, 11am.

HVSFW Summer Swap Shop at Prospect Hill Orchards in Milton, 11am.

On the Trail for Social Justice. Join the Rondout Valley High School Human Rights Club (RVHS HRC) and the Environmental club for social justice conversations, resources, and actions at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 12pm.

Juneteenth Celebration at Pine Street African Burial Ground in Kingston, 12pm.

Fermentation Festival at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Tool Talk. Discussions and demos illustrating the use of tools throughout Woodstock’s history, presented by local historians and craftspeople. Historical Society of Woodstock, 12:30pm.

Drag Story Time and Sparkle Party at Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Cupcakes & Canvases – Summer Reading Kick-off! at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Allyson McCabe, “Why Sinéad O’Connor Matters” (with Dan Kennedy) at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery 2pm.

“The Williamsburg Avant-Garde” Book release party at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Sun. 6/18

High Falls Weekend Flea Market at 109 Main St., 9am.

Historic Huguenot Street Free Admission Day at 81 Huguenot St. in New Paltz, 10am.

Catskill Mountain Flyer with Ice Cream Sundays at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 11am.

Father’s Day at Skate Time. Dads skate free all day at Skate Time in Accord, 12pm.

Taking Root: Immigrant Stories from the Hudson Valley at Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History in Kingston, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Free Guided Tour of the Five Locks Walk. A conversation about the exciting and important history of the Delaware & Hudson Canal with Historical Society Historian & Curator Bill Merchant at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 2pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Sonic Tonic Sound Bath at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6pm.

Mon. 6/19

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 6/20

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Hudson Valley Hives- Beekeeping Support Group at the Olive Free Library, 5:45pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Clémence Michallon “The Quiet Tenant.” In conversation with Julia Dahl at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 6/21

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Teen Battle of the Books. Read our specially selected 5 books, then test your trivia knowledge of them against teams from other libraries at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Summer Solstice Sunset Program with Whale of a Trail. Join Sarah Katan of Whale of a Trail Adventures for this Summer Solstice Sunset Program along Olana’s historic carriage roads at Olana in Hudson, 7:30pm.