The Town of Saugerties will be holding a pre-bid meeting for all to join regarding the demolition of the former Sawyerkill Motel on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The motel is located at 1099 Kings Highway in Saugerties, SBL#28.2-2-14. The meeting will be held in the building department conference room, located in the north wing of the building.

The bid opening for this project will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m., at the town clerk’s office in town hall, located at 4 High Street in Saugerties. All bid information can be found at the clerk’s office and all bid packages can be filed with the town clerk prior to 2 p.m. on June 22.