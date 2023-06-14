The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Library parking

We understand that the Village of New Paltz has limited parking, however, the Elting Memorial Library must reserve our parking for library patrons. We courteously ask the community to refrain from parking at the library unless they are utilizing our services.

We receive constant complaints from our users that they are unable to find available parking in our lot. Upon comparing the number of patrons in the library to the number of vehicles in the lot, we continually find a significant discrepancy. Complaints have also been issued from our neighbors regarding late evening gatherings on library property.

These are serious issues that must be addressed immediately. We will be strictly enforcing our parking lot use and patron code of conduct policies to help remedy this situation. Keep in mind that failure to comply with our policies will result in the towing of unauthorized vehicles at the owner’s expense.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation in this matter.

Gillian Murphy, Director

Elting Memorial Library

New Paltz

Save the Ridge … again

Almost 20 years ago, the Town of Gardiner passed one of the most progressive land-use protection laws ever seen in the State of New York. “Ridge Zoning,” as it came to be known, was a response to the “Awosting Preserve” development, a gated resort of 350+ luxury homes, a 10,000 square foot lodge, golf course and over 16 miles of roads. The development would have destroyed over 2,000 acres of pristine Ridge habitat, forever.

But the people of Gardiner came together to stop this destruction. Save the Ridge was formed, elections were won and the Ridge Zoning Law was adopted. And, in a storybook ending, New York State purchased the property and added almost 2,000 acres to the Minnewaska State Park Preserve. The people of Gardiner had really Saved the Ridge.

Since then, the Town of Gardiner has used the Ridge Zoning Law to manage development on nearly 10,000 acres of Ridge lands in Gardiner. It hasn’t always been easy, but the important thing is that all landowners proposing any new developments must comply with the special permit requirements defined in the law.

So, it’s hard to fathom how a new “glamping” resort, “The Awosting Club” was built along the pristine Palmaghatt Gorge and allowed to operate for the past three-plus years without any town review or permits. This “Club” has built new geo-dome cabins, constructed roads, converted a home into a lodge, and is now operating as a four-season resort, without any town review or a single permit.

Beginning in June, 2020, Gardiner residents voiced their concerns. Joined by Friends of the Shawangunks (FOS) and the Town ECC, efforts to get the town board to stop the “Awosting Club” continued well into 2022. For over two years, Supervisor Majestic was constantly informed about this illegal resort and did nothing to stop it. Finally, in late 2022, the supervisor agreed to hire a special counsel to investigate these violations. In February, the town board, at long last, acted to stop this illegal use. The owner sued, but a recent court ruling will require the owner to comply with the Ridge Zoning law. Astonishingly, the resort is still operating.

Imagine if your neighbor converted their home into a “glamping resort” and, without any permits or septic systems, began hosting tourists and banquets for over three years? What would your reaction be? What would you expect your town supervisor to do? Ignore it?

The Gardiner Democratic Primary is June 27 and Supervisor Majestic is running for a fifth term. We strongly oppose her re-election. Any supervisor who will not protect our neighborhoods from illegal developments, who will not enforce our zoning laws, has disqualified herself from holding public office.

Fortunately, Gardiner Democrats have a choice this June 27. Tim Hunter is running for the Democratic nomination for supervisor. Tim will listen to residents, protect your neighborhood and enforce Gardiner’s zoning laws. Please join us in supporting Tim for Supervisor.

Matthew Bialecki, Town Board Member, Chair of the Ridge Zoning Committee

Janet Kern, Town Board Member

Bill Richards, Town Board Member

Patty Lee Parmalee, Coordinator Save the Ridge

Gardiner

William Wheeler Murray for Ulster County legislator

I am enthusiastically endorsing Bill Murray for county legislator and urging the citizens of New Paltz to support his candidacy.

I have known Bill Murray for most of my life in New Paltz; mostly I had thought of Bill as a firefighter for our community and as an arts manager and consultant for some major performing arts organizations, such as the Mark Morris Dance company and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. For the past six years, he has been a member of the Village of New Paltz Board of Trustees. Since I, too, have served on the Village Board, I know what it takes to get elected and re-elected and to serve the community so well.

Bill not only has all the skills and experience it takes to serve the county in the legislature, he has the commitment to community and the progressive values we need in our legislators who have to understand finance and management, as well as collaboration to get things done for the greater good. I trust Bill to do all that is needed to effectively represent the citizens of our district in the legislature and to foster the well being of all the citizens of Ulster County.

I am urging my fellow citizens to get out to vote for William Wheeler Murray for Ulster County legislator in the primary election of June 27. Early voting starts on June 17. Please get out and vote.

Tom Rocco

New Paltz

Marybeth receives Republican support in Gardiner

On June 27 there is a Democratic primary for Gardiner supervisor. Have you noticed that many signs for Marybeth Majestic are on Colucci-owned properties in town (the Cafe Mio Plaza, Steve’s Lane, etc.)?

The Colucci’s are Republicans. Why would Republicans be supporting and promoting a Democrat in a Democratic primary and why would a Democrat accept Republican help in a Democratic primary?

Any idea?

Misha Fredericks

Gardiner

Put your trust in Mike Boms for supervisor

I’m writing to support Mike Boms for Town Supervisor and others on his ticket in the Democratic primary on June 27. Boms first won a seat on the Town Board in 2018, mostly because he was determined to get Spectrum cable, not just for himself, but for all of Hurley. He worked with the entire board alongside then-supervisor John Perry, with the persistence familiar to anyone who knows Boms. Many said, “It will never happen.” Guess what? It actually happened. Thank goodness, hookup arrived just in time for Covid.

Cut to 2022: Newly elected town supervisor Melinda McKnight was quoted: “There’s a boatload of stuff to deal with, some of which hasn’t been dealt with for decades, so it really is quite a mess.” How ironic that she herself has made a mess by disparaging her predecessors and dividing the town’s Democrats.

McKnight soon disbanded a comprehensive planning committee that Boms and other volunteers had been working on for two years, instead paying a consulting firm to do the analysis. Next, she removed Boms from all of his committee assignments. She effectively sidelined “the guy who gets things done,” as Boms is known.

McKnight has further demonstrated her divisive “leadership” by cutting citizens out of public Zoom meetings, and informally meeting in a quorum to make decisions without the knowledge or input of the full board.

Her latest move was to refuse Boms rightful, legal access to invoices for the leachate pulls that monitor the groundwater surrounding the transfer station. Despite his advance request, Boms was denied the invoices. When he insisted he had a right to that information, McKnight called State Police, accusing him of harassment. (Yeah, that actually happened).

This primary please put your trust in Mike Boms as supervisor, along with Tracy Kellogg for town clerk, Diana Cline for Town Board and Mike Shultis for highway superintendent. Boms has vowed to unite us, keep information flowing, and find the best possible solutions for the people of Hurley.

Ellen Levine

Hurley

Dear Gardiner voter

As you may know, early voting begins Saturday June 17 through Sunday, June 25 for the Democratic Primary, and election day is on June 27. This year, it is more important than ever to vote: Gardiner has a choice in who will be its town supervisor. I am proud to have the support of so many residents and will be on the ballot as the people’s candidate in the Democratic primary.

I am a person who believes in transparency, accountability and inclusivity. Knocking on doors with a great team of volunteers, we gained enough signatures to stand on the ballot. I am endorsed by every signature that got me on the ballot. My opponent was endorsed by seven voting members of the Democratic Committee in a closed-door executive meeting, where she was the only invited candidate. That is not how I will work.

Your voice is important, your trust is important and your inclusion in the decisions impacting our community is my stated goal.

Unlike my opponent, who has twice run as a Republican and historically has received the majority of her campaign funding from Republican donors, I am a true Democrat. I’ve always been a Democrat and I believe in our community and shared values. We do not need a town supervisor who is a Democratic in name only.

We need someone who truly believes in the ideals and the platform of our Democratic Party.

And I will always endeavor to listen to and respond to the needs of our community.

For these (and other) reasons, I ask for your vote during early voting June 17-25 or on primary day, June 27.

Learn more about our (yes, it’s for all of us) campaign at Tim4Gardiner.com.

Tim Hunter, Democratic candidate

Gardiner Town Supervisor

Kitty Brown for New Paltz Town Council

I am writing to express my support for Kristin Brown for New Paltz Town Council. Kitty, as most know her, is, in the truest sense of the word, a public servant.

Kitty has demonstrated her commitment to our community through her prior services on the Town Council and in the many, many ways she has stepped up and continues to step up to volunteer. In every case, she has been part of making New Paltz a better, richer place.

While I have not always agreed with Kitty, I have consistently found her to be thoughtful, reasonable and knowledgeable. She does her homework. She understands the issue and she is willing to listen.

We are lucky to count Kitty among our friends and neighbors and even luckier that Kitty is again running for Town Council. Please join me in voting for Kitty in the upcoming primary on June 27. Even better, be among the first to cast your vote when early voting starts on June 17.

Richard Heyl de Ortiz

New Paltz

Vote or an actual Democrat and vote for Tim Hunter

When my daughters try out for ice hockey and make two teams, they have to choose one team and one jersey to wear and then they have to give that team all of their effort and support. My question about this important upcoming primary for Gardiner town supervisor on June 27 is: Shouldn’t the candidates be held to at least the same standard as my kids? Shouldn’t we know what team they’re on? If you don’t have the conviction to choose a team, can I trust you’ll be the leader that represents my interests? That’s why the easy choice for me on June 27 is to vote for an actual Democrat. Vote for Tim Hunter on June 27!

Tom G. Penichter

Gardiner

Obsolescence of Woodstock’s TV station

How has the leadership in Woodstock been able to totally ignore maintaining or updating a town public facility? It’s easy — they look the other way and ignore their duties to the facility. Why? My guess is they are afraid if the station is legitimized and attracts producer voices instead of relegating it to rhetorical material, they could be attacked by political opposition.

A few people write letters praising the town leadership for its helping deliver food to the disabled. Of course this is a good thing, but we are talking about running a town of about 5,000 people for the 5,000 people and not ignoring promises they have made.

The town leadership hasn’t done anything to improve the mousy station for they fear free speech. They fear someone will oppose them or independently point out how they can be better, make better decisions and to serve the entire town instead of a just being comfortable doing their own thing.

Why did they run for public office claiming to serve the public if they don’t do it? The Woodstock Access TV station fulfills our ability to be more open, above board, it is unfortunate we have lost several producers who were voices for Woodstock caring for Woodstock and not doing it for funding but for truth. New people in town don’t know how free Woodstock once was, they just see it as it is the way it is and that is without voices of independence and freedom.

I am not a political producer, I have produced an arts and entertainment show on a Woodstock real people level for 28 or 29 years. Now when I go into the station, I am faced with switches which have lost their labels, with totally outdated equipment even though Spectrum gives the town several hundred thousand dollars for the rights to broadcast here, funds which are intended to be used in part to maintain and regulate the TV station.

We entrust our town to its council and supervisor. Let’s bring in the new leaders, vote for Bennet Ratcliff, Michael Veitch and Linda Lover. We need them, we need the new voices, we can do better without old wood.

John Jordan

Woodstock

Vote for Tim Hunter

Gardiner is very lucky to have a plethora of committed talented volunteers. Just think of Gardiner Day, the library book fair, GOST and other activities that make living in Gardiner special.

A recent letter lauded the current supervisor’s accomplishments, and while the supervisor did agree with these activities, they are really the result of extraordinary contributions by volunteers.

Most importantly, Tim Hunter, a candidate for town supervisor, would not have created the cell tower disaster, ignored the illegal use of the Awosting glampground and left the unapproved development of Lazy River unmonitored.

Tim Hunter is the person we need as our town supervisor. As a lifelong Democrat and environmentalist, he would have prevented these horrible situations and done a lot more to enhance the future of our town.

The Democratic primary is June 27 with early voting starting June 17. Please join me on June 27, or earlier, to vote for Tim Hunter, the town supervisor Gardiner needs.

Thank you.

Fred Mayo

Gardiner

A new vision for Woodstock

I am proud of the campaign I am running and the campaigns Bennet and Michael are running also. We focus on our vision. We have like-minded ideas but are also independents who will work together for the good of Woodstockers. Give us a chance and we won’t disappoint you. Our vision brings Woodstock back to a focus on the Colony of the Arts. We want to also create affordable housing using a public option if possible. Let’s all work together. We can do great things TOGETHER!! We all basically want the same things. More focus on residents that have lived here for years, artists and musicians that are struggling, seniors that don’t have a voice, youth that need a better faculty and a voice on how that will happen. It’s time people of Woodstock. We are trying to get back to the garden. Come on people now smile on each other everybody get together try to love one another right now!!

Linda Lover

Woodstock

Support for Paul Andreassen

I support Paul Andreassen for Saugerties Town Board. He comes from a good family. He has lived in Saugerties all his life. He served his country in the Navy and continues to serve the community in many ways. He founded a band and entertains people. He cares about the average citizen. I was honored to serve with him on the Town Board in 2018 and 2019. He will not rubber stamp tax increases. He does his homework. He has the guts to ask tough questions. Paul is a good person. If you are a registered Democrat, please vote for Paul at the primary. Thank you.

Mike MacIsaac

Saugerties

McKenna must resign

Bill McKenna must resign. In light of the damning EEOC complaint from five members of the Woodstock Police Department detailing not only Supervisor McKenna’s dismissal of serious, corroborated reports of racism and sexual harassment perpetrated against female officers, but his retaliation against those who came forward to report, it is clear that he can no longer lead the Town of Woodstock, nor any town where fairness, respect and safety are held in high regard.

What has been painted on these pages and others in the past few months is a portrait of a man who is in over his head on complex scientific issues, bullying to others and retaliatory in his actions — a two-bit strongman addicted to power. And what is Supervisor McKenna doing while the Woodstock community looks on in collective horror and disgust at these latest allegations? He is busy trolling his election opponents with Q-Anon conspiracy theories on Facebook. Time to go.

Phoebe Bernstein

Woodstock

Support Leeanne Thornton for Saugerties Town Board

We have known Leeanne Thornton for many years. During her tenure as a member of the Saugerties Town Board, and as a community member active in various organizations, we’ve seen firsthand that she’s dedicated to Saugerties and works hard as a Town Board member, where she’s made it her business to stay informed, to be open to ideas, is truly bi-partisan and always accessible to the folks she’s working for — we the people. Leeanne is always courteous, friendly, respectful and kind. We thank her for her years of service, and she has our support in the upcoming Democratic primary (June 27) as a candidate for Saugerties Town Board.

Nancy and Michael Campbell

Saugerties

Why I choose Marybeth Majestic for town supervisor in Gardiner

1. She’s straightforward. I know where she stands. I know when she disagrees with me. I don’t agree with all her positions, but I believe she tells it like she sees it.

2. Comprehensive Master Plan completed — As an environmentalist, the new comp plan is one I endorse. We need to get the recommendations into the code, but the plan is good.

3. Natural Resources Inventory Completed — As an environmentalist, this was a critical piece of data that needed to be compiled.

4. Community Preservation Plan and Community Preservation Fund — As an environmentalist, this was an important practical plan that works.

5. Low taxes — With insane school taxes, I appreciate the Town Board keeps taxes down.

6. Sewage treatment plant — They’re working on it!

7. Climate Smart Task Force — As an environmentalist, it is important for the town to engage in some mitigation and adaptation for global heating issues.

8. Lazy River Resolution — The town board was able to negotiate with the corporate lawyers and get many concessions that were needed. It’s still too big, but prior approvals were given so that’s the flaw in the approval process. The town avoided a lawsuit.

9. Infrastructure — Sewage treatment plant process, water monitoring for aquifer protection planning, streetlights, paving.

10. Good managerial skills — I attend too many meetings, but I observe Marybeth run through multitudinous tasks with speed and efficiency. Rock salt and buying and selling trucks, Majestic Park and summer camp, copy paper, health insurance, audits, etc. Being prepared takes time and planning. Efficiency is about caring.

What do I want for my vote? I want continued environmental protections and also enforcement, continued low taxes and I want a supervisor that’s willing to listen, grow and change and represent for the good of the people.

Roberta A Clements

Gardiner

Vote for Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino

I was going to stay out of the discussions concerning the upcoming Democratic primary race for the Saugerties Town Board, but after seeing all of Paul Andreassen’s campaign ads and postings saying how much he would do for the town if elected, I had no choice but to put my two cents in.

When Paul ran for the Town Board several years ago, I agreed to serve as his campaign treasurer. But when he then, in the middle of his term on the board, decided to challenge Fred Costello for supervisor, and even ran against Fred on the opposing Republican, Conservative and Libertarian lines, I told him I could no longer support him or serve as his treasurer.

Paul lost his run for supervisor, but stayed on as a member of the Town Board. The final straw for me came when Paul then left the Town Board in the middle of his term of office without even giving any reason for his early and abrupt departure.

Past performance of a stock, as they like to say, is no guarantee of future performance. But in politics, past performance is a great and accurate guarantee of future performance, as we’ve seen with Donald Trump. Based on Paul’s past performance as a member of the Saugerties Town Board, he really has very little to offer in spite of all the boasts in his ads and postings. If you actually want people on the Town Board who will work hard for you and will fulfill their campaign promises, please vote in both the Democratic primary and the general election for Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino, who have already served and continue to serve the town of Saugerties loyally, selflessly and effectively.

Kenneth Goldberg

Saugerties

How did this happen?

How did the Gardiner Town Board and supervisor Marybeth Majestic mysteriously vote in favor of a 160-foot cell tower to be erected by Wireless Edge at the base of the fabled Shawangunk Ridge? Around 550 residents signed the CellNo! petition, the board received hundreds of letters and dozens spoke against the project at several long board meetings citing environmental issues and health hazards. The town gains little from this monstrosity: Maybe $30,000 a year.

There are a few very small dead spots in Gardiner, but we do not need a cell tower looming over us to order pizza at Pasquale.

Only one local spoke in favor of the cell tower in anticipation of a medical emergency he feared. Neighbors immediately offered to provide a reception booster and extend the length of his landline. A medical device hung around the neck is maybe $30 a month.

He happened to be the supervisor back in 2008 when Wireless Edge tried to inflict a similar eyesore which was rejected on various issues including zoning.

I expect to vote for Tim Hunter and so should anyone devoted to transparent government.

Manuela Hoelterhoff

Gardiner

Vote for Leanne Thornton

I am writing this letter in praise of Leanne Thornton. In my capacity as vice chair of the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, I have been involved in many events and experiences which Leanne — in her capacity as deputy supervisor of the Town of Saugerties and as president of the Esopus Creek Conservancy that she has also been a part of. Leanne is a joy to work with and be around. Her interest and enthusiasm for the community of Saugerties is endless — from raising money for the building of the Small World Playground to marching in holiday parades and speaking at Chamber mixers about event and projects in Saugerties.

I feel it’s essential to keep Leanne on the town board. Please support her in the primary on June 27 and again in November.

Peggy Schwartz, Vice Chair

Saugerties Chamber

Woodstock needs Bill McKenna

Over the last 26 years, Bill has shown his deep commitment to our community in his capacity on the town board, as a volunteer firefighter, member of the zoning board and as our town supervisor. Above all, his dedication is evident in the way he readily offers assistance to all.

However, it’s disheartening to observe the manner in which Bill’s reputation is being tarnished by his opponent’s false accusations and personal attacks. The contrast is striking, especially when considering his opponent’s questionable past. There is a lack of information available on Mr. Ratcliff’s history, though a revealing LA Times article does expose his connection with a right-wing political plot in Honduras. In addition, his record of tax liens are public. With this history, can we have any confidence in his ability to supervise Woodstock?

Mr. Ratcliff’s tenure on the town board, spanning only a year and a half, has been marked by his refusal to work cooperatively with the supervisor and the majority of the elected board. This raises concerns about how he would engage with the board, town departments and employees if he were to become supervisor.

Bill has proven his financial acumen by judiciously controlling spending, thus allowing the town to build up reserves. Despite budget constraints, he has consistently planned for essential infrastructure projects with little impact to taxpayers. His prudent financial planning now ensures construction of the Comeau town offices will be financed through fund balance instead of resorting to borrowing, saving taxpayers over $300,000. He has been able to complete improvements on the highway garage, town hall and community center as well. With the little financial history we have about Ratcliff, can we feel secure in his ability to lead this town fiscally?

Under Bill’s leadership, our town has seen numerous accomplishments. He has been proactive in addressing controversial issues. He has been instrumental in protecting both the environment and the people of Woodstock. With looming challenges such as the provision of affordable housing and potential economic downturns, we need a proven leader like Bill. His extensive knowledge of our town, its people and its financial, social and environmental needs, make him the ideal candidate for town supervisor.

To complete this ticket, please vote for Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis for town council members.

I urge you to cast your vote for Bill McKenna, a leader who truly understands and cares for Woodstock.

Nancy Kantor

Willow

Drag can be a drag

In response to Crispin Kott’s May 24 story entitled “Drag is not a Crime,” it is obvious that drag performances have been around for decades. It is not a crime when performed for mature adults in an adult-only venue.

However, former LGBTQ director Peter Criswell is totally off base in not citing the real reasons for bans on drag performances for the specific audiences of our young children and grandchildren. He says efforts to ban drag performances are “yet another way to harm the LGBTQ community.” How about taking the narcissistic focus off drag performances and rightfully place the focus on the adverse effects they have on the most vulnerable audiences — our very young, naive and impressionable pre-schoolers and elementary school age children. Who in their right mind, whether on any school board, in the LGBTQ community or in society at large thinks it’s a good idea to force drag performances onto impressionable and naive young children at schools and in libraries, especially when many parents are trying to instill family and/or religious values in their children? Mr. Criswell astonishingly asserts that wanting to protect our children is simply a gesture “filled with hate.”

The 452 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced thus far in 2023 to which Mr. Criswell refers deal in large part with education and health care, which Mr. Criswell “forgot” to mention. In the health care arena, the bans are against access to “gender affirming care for transgender youth alone”, not for mature adults. How does anyone think that our youth are capable of fully understanding the seriousness of such a drastic and permanent life change when their mental capacity lacks a fully developed brain possessing the full maturity, wisdom, reasoning and intelligence to make such a critical decision?

School boards and libraries have no problem supporting bodily mutilation of our youth, but refuse to allow Christian writer and movie producer Kirk Cameron to come to the same schools and libraries to teach kids about messages of love and peace from our Lord, Jesus Christ. It can’t get any more pathetic than that.

Drag performances may not be a civil crime, but they sure as heck are a gross moral crime placed before our children.

John N. Butz

Modena

Proposed Hurley comprehensive plan is anti-business

Following a review of the proposed Hurley comprehensive plan, Ulster Strong views the document as fundamentally anti-business. Although Hurley doesn’t have much commercial business, this plan will shrink it further, resulting in rising tax rates on homeowners to compensate for lost tax revenue. The plan further limits where business may be located, what kind of business, forbids ‘formula’ stores (like Hannaford, Stewarts and Dunkin) and precludes new construction of businesses (may only use pre-existing homes for commercial businesses). In sum, the plan will guarantee that the only businesses permitted in Hurley are ‘boutiques’ that cater (in price and type) to tourists and second homeowners. This approach hurts the local economy and makes it harder for the majority of folks who live and work here.

The plan almost eliminates specific commercial zones, offering instead new ‘floating commercial districts’ for commercial. In contrast to having specific zones, floating districts can more easily be manipulated, abused and open to political ‘influence’ and result in inconsistent rules and decision-making. Businesses and investors need consistency to operate. Floating districts will add more time, bureaucracy and cost to doing business in Hurley.

Ulster Strong supports responsible, sustainable development. We believe that it is possible to both maintain our natural resources while encouraging businesses and the opportunities they bring.

Meagan P. Bianco

Ulster Strong

Town of Hurley comprehensive plan

On June 6 there as a presentation for the “draft” of a new Town of Hurley comprehensive plan. They sent postcards in the mail letting us know of this meeting and it was a packed house — literally not an empty seat in the building!

Some concerns:

1. The plan was drafted with only 2-3% of town resident’s input.

2. The committee with town volunteers to draft the plan was disbanded by Supervisor McKnight and it was given to the town planner from a Rockland County Firm to be done and they are being paid to do this.

3. When only 2-3% of the residents responded in the fall to an in-person workshop, they did not try to come up with a different method to reach town residents.

4. In the past, a short questionnaire was mailed to every taxpayer for input — the postcard mailed after the draft brought a lot of response, so why was this not used as a method to get input?

5. There is no time limit to get this draft done, so why not send a questionnaire now for more input from town residents?

6. The comprehensive plan is a 10-20 year plan, so it should be done with more than 2-3% of town resident’s input.

7. Let the town board know we want a questionnaire going to ALL TAXPAYERS for their input in this comprehensive plan before the next draft is completed. Notify them by email (copy all board members), by mail, by phone or by coming to next town board meeting on June 20 at 7 p.m.

Keep Hurley, Hurley!

Diana Smedman Cline

Hurley

Time for a Woodstock community partnership

We all would acknowledge that there are a number of unmet needs in and for Woodstock and I am advocating an approach that can fill some of the voids.

A Woodstock community partnership modeled on the NYC community partnerships such as the Times Square Alliance and the Union Square Partnership — there are dozens of others across the City — are worthwhile entities smart to copy and create here.

The concept is pretty straightforward. They step in to improve their areas where the city cannot do the whole job. This could help Woodstock.

As the leading advocate for the Union Square-14th Street community, the Union Square Partnership (USP), a 501C3, works to enhance the entire neighborhood’s quality of life by creating a cleaner, safer, quieter and more enjoyable environment. That comprises cleaning the streets and sweeping sidewalks, collecting trash, putting in and maintaining plantings, directing pedestrian and vehicular traffic, beautifying building facades, and as the leading advocate for the Union Square – 14th Street community, the Union Square Partnership (USP) works to enhance the neighborhood’s quality of life by creating a cleaner, safer and more enjoyable environment. With our vibrant community continuing to evolve and grow, the Union Square Partnership’s role is now more important than ever.

USP is a community-based, non-profit organization working to ensure the best possible neighborhood for its residents, businesses and visitors. USP’s work includes a clean and safe program, and economic development and marketing services, as well as investments in the beautification and maintenance of Union Square Park, the district’s central core.

Who would run the Woodstock community partnership? It would be run by a consortium of the town’s leading business and commercial enterprises. Specifically, the music venues, restaurants and bars, rental landlords and shops on a fair and sliding scale, democratically structured by those businesses themselves in a not-for-profit design. The group would have to obey town laws, but could act as a separate positive force for improvements, particularly where the town cannot or chooses to not fund such improvements.

Let’s face reality, the most money in town is not in town hands, it’s in private for-profit hands and that trend seems to be accelerating. Let’s put it to work for us.

Among the deliverables such a new entity could bring (other than the above stated ones) are: creation of a loop bus to connect the town from the Hannaford parking lot to the Bear Complex, with stops at the Sunflower parking lot, the Town Square, the Mescal Hornbeck Center, the Byrdcliffe barn (off Glasco Turnpike), the Bear, the new Woodstock Library and the town offices at the Comeau. It should carry bikes and luggage. Additionally, this new entity can complete the sidewalk project (with curb cuts that are ADA compliant), add a crossing guard at the center, add better street lighting and advocate for in town speed reductions and strategically placed traffic lights, bike paths and additional parking spaces.

This would cost the taxpayers nothing, create many jobs, enhance property values, improve business and generally improve the quality of life in the Town of Woodstock.

Doug Sheer

Woodstock

Poor Martin

The nerve of Martin H. to attempt to dissuade voters from voting for a candidate purely on the basis of his spoiled perspective on forcing people to interact with his dog at Comeau. If I don’t want your dog near me, I have every right to go about my day without the forced interaction. Just like you’re free to move to the Hudson valley and enjoy our beautiful preserves and parks, while following the rules. Please try to be mindful of children and others that may not feel the same way about your dog as you. Maybe be mindful of others that don’t care to hear your politics either. They don’t seem very well informed.

John Sullivan

New Paltz

Woodstock board excellence

This letter is to honor and acknowledge Laura Ricci for the dedication and professional skill that she brings to Woodstock in her capacity as a town board member. We have had the pleasure of working with her for the past year, she brings expertise developed over a long career as a project manager to serve the town. She has a rare set of talents.

A result is the town board approved engineers received a $100,000 grant, fully funded by the state energy agency (NYSERDA). The grant is being used to assess the viability of a community renewable heating and cooling system serving the core of town from the elementary school to the post office, similar to the area served by the existing municipal water and wastewater system.

Thanks also to Bill McKenna and the town board for its unanimous approval of the grant and also to Arlene Weissman of the Woodstock Environmental Commission and to the many in town who wrote letters of support.

In this we also honor the memory of Eric Werthman for his enthusiastic work resulting in the successful application being filed last year, Eric unexpectedly passed away since.

Polly Howells, Debra Kossar, Dermot McGuigan

Woodstock

A wake-up call

As a father and grandfather, I know the difficulties our daughters, daughters-in-law and others have had in the workplace with safety, sanitary conditions and time afforded for breast pumping. Until you have been aware of these things you don’t consider it, nor does it affect you. However, once you are involved, related to someone, or simply get educated on the subject, it’s clearly part of the healthy growth of the child and the peace of mind for the mother.

With recent news events, it would be a wake-up call for the town to immediately implement a program and policy that addresses these maternal considerations and to follow the guidelines as to the location, conditions and refrigeration necessary to accommodate employees and staff who have returned to the workplace who have infants.

As a candidate for the Democratic primary, I have in the past and will in the future advocate for performance evaluations of all department heads and appointed officials in the town annually. This is something that has never been done and should be a priority for transparency and when renewing contracts for certain employees or appointees.

Nepotism also raises its head in recent headlines. Another reason to curtail this policy wherever it exists. It’s always messy where litigation is concerned. One can only assume where loyalties might lie when this takes place. A closer look at this policy should be considered by the board as well. Being proactive is always better in the long run.

Paul Andreassen

Malden on Hudson

Go with Grace!

I am excited to join our recent county legislator Eve Walter in endorsing and voting for L. Grace Harmon to fill what was her seat. Grace’s intellect and experience make her perfectly suited to serve our community in the legislature.

Grace has already been serving our community for years. She was on the New Paltz Police Reform and Reinvention Committee, served on the Ulster County Human Rights Commission, the Racial Equity Initiative Advisory Committee of the New Paltz Central School Board, the board of Sustainable Hudson Valley and the board of the Student Christian Center at SUNY New Paltz.

All of this while serving as pastor of the New Paltz United Methodist Church where she helped to start the Free Fresh Food Program that collaborates with other local houses of worship to distribute free fresh food to those in our community. She has also approached local leaders and started working on a Community Needs Assessment so we can use our resources to greatest effect.

These examples demonstrate her commitment to our community and add to her resume that shows how qualified and committed she is.

Grace’s work for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Democratic Caucus & Legislative Black Caucus, as the speechwriter for the mayor of Philadelphia and at the ACLU where she worked internationally and shaped persuasive strategies that went before the Supreme Court has given her experience in both the legislative and judicial branches. She knows how to work at the granular level as well as the cerebral policy setting one, and is comfortable and confident at many levels of power.

As an International Green Build Scholar, she is part of a network of sustainability futurists and practitioners offering proof of concept for cutting edge green architecture and design. Now, as a board member of Sustainable Hudson Valley and partnered to a builder of affordable housing, she is uniquely positioned to bring resources and expertise to our area.

What is more, if we hope to position Ulster County for a greener, more inclusive future, we need to bring greater diversity of perspectives to our governance. As a woman of color herself who has worked to further systemic justice, Grace can be a powerful force in this moment.

I hope you can see how all of Grace’s experience lends itself to her being an excellent, effective legislator for us. Please join me in voting for L. Grace Harmon for district 20 of the Ulster County Legislature. Go with Grace!

Stana Weisburd, Trustee

Village of New Paltz

I am fortunate to be your supervisor

I have been fortunate to serve as supervisor to the residents of Gardiner for eight years now, and I continue to learn every day. The job has become more involved since I worked as the confidential assistant to Supervisor Carl Zatz. In today’s world, we have to deal with cyber security, worldwide pandemics and increasing development demands.

The role of the supervisor is an interesting one. While I set the agenda and run the town board meetings, when it comes to voting, I cast one vote just like other town board members. The majority of the work that I do is managerial. To do this part of the job efficiently, organization is key. You need to know what has been done historically, how that has worked and what can be done as we move forward.

I pride myself on the accomplishments made by the town board under my supervision, which can be found on the Gardiner Democratic Committee’s website. Could we have done more, of course we could, but I think you should look at how effective what we did was.

For example, the Lazy River campground issue that we inherited has been put to rest. It took a long time, but the end result was acceptable to the residents most affected by the campground and the owners of the campground. There was no Article 78 after the decision was made, which means taxpayers dollars will not be needed to defend a lawsuit.

If you have questions about issues that we have faced as a board, please feel free to reach out to me. My door is always open, and if you call, you will discover that I answer my own line and if I am not available when you call, I will get back to you.

Bottom line is that your vote is especially important this year, so please vote for me. I will continue to work hard for you.

Marybeth Majestic, Supervisor

Town of Gardiner

Take good care of something precious

Medicine is in turmoil and it is becoming harder not to be caught in it. Physician’s practices are being absorbed by business groups and one does not know what will follow. You may find the telephone no longer reaches a person or you are 25th in line, and appointments are better made online. You might find the waiting time to see a doctor has grown ridiculously long, leaving you to suffer on your own. You may have to see an intermediary before you can see a doctor. Your visit with the doctor can be too brief for you to get an understanding of your malady. Businesses will increase efficiency to increase their profits. The business may enroll you in REACH, leading you to lose traditional Medicare and get you into another more profit-driven program. If you are in a Medicare Advantage plan, the company can authorize less treatment than you need, make you accept a cheaper treatment, or have panels of specialists who are never available. The New York Times showed that Medicare Advantage plans are stealing billions from Medicare, threatening its continuation and no one is in a rush to stop them.

A medical situation which is stable and has an element of personal involvement and trust Is getting hard to find. The once hallowed profession of medicine has been invaded by business, which requires profits to satisfy stockholders who don’t know you and have no interest in your health. The old-fashioned intimate doctor-patient relationship is becoming a thing of the past. If you still have it, take good care of something precious.

Hal Chorny

Gardiner

Kitty Brown for New Paltz Town Board

I have known Kitty Brown for over 40 years and have always been awed by her integrity and dedication to the community, locally and well beyond. Kitty’s concern for bettering the world seems to energize her to serve, and I am constantly impressed by her willingness to speak up for what is right, even when it is unpopular.

Kitty is ready to work hard in order to improve our town. Please vote for Kitty on Tuesday, June 27, or during early voting June 17-25.

Sherrill Silver

New Paltz

Comparing Gardiner to Poughkeepsie is silly

It would be helpful if, during the local election season, exaggeration and silliness took a back seat. Some of the recent letters regarding the Town of Gardiner supervisor race have been just that, silly.

Recently, one writer, in an attempt to promote the opponent to Marybeth Majestic, tried to imply that we may end up “like the Town of Poughkeepsie” if we don’t watch out.

That locale has numerous central water/sewer districts, which have served to encourage development. Comparing Gardiner to Poughkeepsie in that manner is simply, silly.

And on the growing hysteria regarding the proposed cell tower, perhaps we should simply suggest that any hiker/biker who injures themselves on the Gardiner section of the mountain, should simply crawl down the slope to access emergency services. Silly?

Elections are important and worthy of dialog in a manner that demonstrates basic understanding of the role and limitations of local government.

Glenn Gidaly

Gardiner

I will work to bring experts here to assist Woodstock in achieving our common goals

I am running in the June 27 Democratic Primary for a seat on the Woodstock Town Council. I bring many years as a volunteer here. Nine years as chair the Woodstock Tree Committee, four years on the Environmental Commission, founding member of Friends of Comeau and the Farm Festival just to name a few.

I am an accomplished singer songwriter and visual artist. I have toured, worked writing songs with Holocaust survivors and my song Veterans Day has been recorded and performed by Judy Collins. I have studied photography with Mel Rosenthal and Nan Goldin and I also paint.

I have lived in Woodstock for 24 years and have built my own home. I have been a licensed realtor since 2004. I am a senior.

Several issues face our community: affordable housing, environmental protection and water protection, transparency in government, public participation in all phases of government, and now sexual harassment violations in the workforce, in particular our police force.

These are all issues I will face head on.

We need real affordable housing that is publicly funded and does not rely on the private sector.

We need protection of our water supply, forests, vistas and open spaces.

We need to open up public meetings and committees to more public participation.

Sexual harassment has no place in Woodstock and those responsible need to be held accountable to the highest standards under the law.

As I have stated often, I don’t believe in reinventing the wheel. I will work to bring experts here to assist Woodstock in achieving our common goals whether it’s a full time grant writer, state emergency planners or other professionals as needed. Let’s use the tools available to us both here locally and on the state level to preserve and grow our community in fiscally sound and environmentally healthy ways.

I urge you to also vote for Bennet Ratcliff supervisor and Linda Lover town council.

We can do it. It all starts June 27. Early voting begins June 17 at the Community Center.

Thank you for your support.

Michael Veitch, Candidate for Town Council

Woodstock

Support Marybeth Majestic for town supervisor

Thanks to the step-by-step support Marybeth Majestic gave the Gardiner Community Preservation Fund initiative over the past year, Gardiner now has a permanent ongoing funding source to protect open space in Gardiner. Since February 1, 2023 when the 1.25% “buyer pays” real estate transfer tax became effective, there is approximately $40,000 collected in just three months (not including May yet) exclusively and specifically for open space protection.

These funds and this ongoing program only made it onto the ballot because of Marybeth’s unwavering active support to move the program through the town government. In November 2022, 75% of Gardiner voters voted yes to approve this program. As a member of the Community Preservation Fund Committee. I saw Marybeth speak at public education meetings and explain how this fund would work, and through her efforts and the citizens supporting the fund initiative the Community Preservation Fund is now accumulating dedicated funds for open space preservation as well as recreational uses.

Five years ago the Town of Gardiner open space planning was in ashes. The Town Board — led by Marybeth — revived the Open Space Commission. This is the kind of effort Marybeth puts into our town — involving step-by-step planning, task management, attention to details, sometimes complicated — and leadership. Please vote for Marybeth on June 27 in the Gardiner Democratic primary. Your vote matters!

Linda A. Geary, Member

Gardiner Open Space Commission

I plan to vote for the incumbent town supervisor Marybeth Majestic

Gardiner registered Democrats will be voting for their preferred Democratic town supervisor candidate for the upcoming November general election. Civil, open and honest primary campaigns, like general elections, can be valuable opportunities for voters to learn more about the candidates, including their qualifications, experiences, positions and agendas regarding critical community matters. Such campaigns increase and enhance the quality and appeal of political participation and this is good for everyone.

In this primary, I plan to vote for the incumbent town supervisor Marybeth Majestic. From experience, Marybeth has acquired and fine-tuned critical leadership skills that are valued, appreciated and respected by her fellow town board members. Consequently, this town board gets good things done efficiently, fairly, reasonably and effectively. This town board cares about process, transparency and working together. This town board knows how important collaboration and compromise are for maintaining and improving the quality of life in Gardiner; and that is what they do.

At the same time, I will continue to pay close attention to what is happening in Gardiner’s primary campaign — especially to its truth, reasonableness, civility and fairness. Hope you do, too.

By the way, whenever I have talked with Marybeth Majestic, her love of Gardiner for the last 44 years is obvious. Talk to her, I know that you will see and feel it, too.

June 27 is the primary in Gardiner; voting early at the Shawangunk Government Center or the New Paltz Community Center will be possible from June 17 to June 25. Details, including times, available at Ulster County Board of Elections (elections.ulstercountyny.gov).

Maryann Fallek

Gardiner

Marybeth has an outstanding record as supervisor

This month, Gardiner Democrats have an opportunity to reaffirm their support for the leadership and work of supervisor Marybeth Majestic. All elections with incumbents depend on the service provided for the public she represents. Marybeth has an outstanding record as supervisor, mustering the members of the Town Board to enact legislation protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for all members of Gardiner.

Bridges have been fixed and replaced, the rail trail resurfaced, installation of LED street lighting, Majestic Park improved substantially, the town hall made more accessible and useful for employees and visitors, the new River Bend Rail Trail established, the Comprehensive Plan revised and approved, coordination between the various committees and the Town Board enhanced and difficult issues of development have been addressed with improvements in progress.

All is not done and there is both more that could be identified as accomplishments and other projects moving toward resolution. Good reasons to re-elect Supervisor Majestic.

This is a stunning record of performance by the Town Board with Marybeth Majestic’s leadership. Reaffirm, yes; vote for Marybeth Majestic, ABSOLUTELY!

Glenn McNitt

Gardiner

His accomplishments?

Just as he took credit for doing something on 10 Church Road when it really was the WEC that caused him to react, he did the same with regard to the two electric vehicle charging stations. It was the Woodstock Environmental Commission that hosted an electric vehicle workshop on December 10, 2016 that precipitated the seeking of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) clean vehicle infrastructure grant.

My letter of March 26, 2020 read: “Ken Panza presented his annual update regarding Woodstock’s energy consumption, you would have heard him discuss the four thousand dollars the town has spent on electricity so that owners of EVs could charge their vehicles free of charge. You would also have heard McKenna say that it was only when he recently, years later, did he realize it was the Woodstock taxpayers who were keeping the EVs running.“

Believe it or not McKenna wanted to set up one of the dual-port charging units in the right of way between Woodstock Hardware and the old firehouse. When his recommendation of that location was questioned by Councilman Heppner, McKenna’s response was, “well, they [EVs] are small.”

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Support for Bill Murray

Issues of local government often don’t have the pull that many national concerns do. Zoning regulations, sewer and water construction and repair, contracts and human resources, garbage, roads, bus lines … These are issues that can have the most impact on our daily lives, though perhaps they get less fanfare. When we elect local officials to deal with them, we’re best served by choosing people who demonstrate the experience, interest and patience for the task.

That’s why I support Bill Murray to be the Democratic candidate for the county legislature, district 20, in the June 27 primary election. He has acquired the experience we can hope a legislator would have. As a planning board member, he has slogged through the often tedious and lengthy process of approval for building projects. Patience. As a trustee of the village, he has been a reliable supporter of initiatives to improve recreation opportunities; establish new fire safety regulations in new buildings; support cultural landmarks, such as the Margaret Wade-Lewis Black History and Cultural Center; quickly respond to the pandemic by creating a neighbor-to-neighbor program to reach out to isolated individuals and families; favor of a housing project for low-income seniors in New Paltz, currently seeking State funding. With other village trustees he has approved resolutions that are not legally binding but express the caring, sensible and future-oriented values of our residents. I trust that as a legislator he will honor those values when the legislature votes on issues that do have clear national import.

Bill has emphasized his contribution as a volunteer firefighter in New Paltz. Certainly, there is no debate about the importance of this community service to all of us.

I’m confident that New Paltz will be well-served by its county legislators next year. I’m also confident that Bill Murray will be ready to serve and lead on day one.

Tom Denton

New Paltz

Voting for Kitty Brown

Kitty Brown has served the New Paltz Community for many decades in both elected and volunteer positions. She has proven herself a hard-working and fair community-minded person. As a past New Paltz Town Board member and someone who regularly attends and makes public comments at meetings, she is up-to-date on current issues. Her service as a board member on non-profit organizations such as Mohonk Consultations and Unison Arts has served us all well. I strongly urge voters to choose Kitty Brown when voting on June 27. A reminder though that early voting begins on June 17.

Ron Knapp

New Paltz

Water costs per day

Village of New Paltz rates are set to encourage conservation among the highest-volume users, like SUNY New Paltz or large restaurants that brew beer, rather than providing volume discounts. Our higher-volume users have the greatest impact on our infrastructure, and therefore, the greatest ability to implement efficiencies to conserve and lessen overall system degradation.

Examples of how pricing works:

• A base rate of $7.67 per month is charged at properties using up to 44 gallons per day. In the village, households use approximately 50 gallons of water per day per person. Therefore, properties using 44 gallons per day consume almost nine-tenths of the average person’s daily consumption. Their bill would be $7.67 per month or $0.26 cents per day.

• Properties using between 44 and 556 gallons per day are charged the $7.67 per month base rate plus $0.00575 per gallon for each gallon between 44 and 556 gallons per day. With 50 gallons of water per day per person, properties using 556 gallons per day are estimated to have about eleven people. Their bill would be $95.83 per month, $3.19 per day, or $0.29 cents per person per day.

• Properties using between 400,001 and 750,000 gallons per day are charged the $7.67 per month base rate plus $0.009048 per gallon for each gallon between 400,001 and 750,000 gallons per day. With 50 gallons of water per day per person, properties using 750,000 gallons per day would be estimated to have about 167 people. Their bill would be $2,269.67 per month, $75.66 per day, or $0.45 cents per person per day.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Re-elect Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna

We are writing in support of Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna in the Democratic primary on primary day, Tuesday, June 27.

As concerned Woodstock voters, we have steered somewhat clear of the divisive atmosphere of our town’s politics. We are increasingly concerned by the alienating ugliness and vitriol that is surfacing in our community at large. These destructive trends must be reversed now.

Bill McKenna knows how our town works. Having been apprentice and deputy supervisor to Jeremy Wilbur, McKenna knows the town, its government and all participants, well. We believe that McKenna will forge a more effective, inviting and creative atmosphere, in which more of us shall wish to play an active part.

Here’s to the revitalization of the politics of our famously peace loving town: VOTE for Bill McKenna on primary election day, June 27.

Anne Hemenway

John Wilson

Woodstock

Despising Trump, blood sport

Trump, a man, a president who did not take us into war, is despised by all but about 50 to 75 million adult Americans. Many of us voted for him, and after the clumsy way President Biden’s White House has performed, and what many Americans believe are his criminal activities beginning while he was President Obama’s veep (old man’s word for vice-president), millions consider him unfit and unwelcome for a second term.

Voting for one bad apple to avoid another is a despicable choice for any of us, We can do better.

The whole thing should not be a charade, A SHELL GAME !

(Best $20 I ever lost. Times Square, 1976).

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

Trump campaign

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge: “I serve at the pleasure of me!”

Paul K. Maloney

West Shokan

Web designer

An ancient Chinese person looked at a spiderweb and thought: “We can make clothing out of this.”

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Grazin’ in the grass

Shaman Enchanted Evening

O my head,

It snaps crackles ‘n soars thru cosmic pops,

To zippy mantra-like beats of…

Zenithal ‘n stroboscopic Zen-like bops,

O my head,

Energized ‘n whacked with is delightful lights,

My mind’s blinking 3rd eye is always glazed,

With op-artful kaleidoscopic outta sights

And once again…

Everything and anything follow and flows,

Somethingness’ nothingness

Tethers vapors to souls,

Molecules of light with dark playfully oppose,

It’s a life/death sonata…

Which the “Holy Soul Jelly Roll” certainly knows

O my head,

A cerebral painted canvas of images does twirl ‘n fly…

I hear a chorus of ooz ‘n ozz, wildly celebrating —

It’s a Huxleyan hallucinatory high

O my head…

Alex and Allyson Grey’s visionary art temple, Entheon, will be opening new doors of perception. Yes, a Sanctuary for Psychedelic Art opened June 3 and is part of CoSM (Chapel of Sacred Mirrors), a nonprofit center for visionary culture, an interfaith church where one can practice creativity as a spiritual path. It’s in the Town of Wappinger.

The couple behind Entheon and this three-story exhibition space tucked away on a tree-studded 40-acre plot, stated: It will be “a place to experience the God within.” And will attract lovers of art and consciousness-altering experiences. Entheon devotional portrayals of the universal human journey from birth to death will find a new home at the trippiest building you can imagine in New York’s Hudson Valley,

There is a lot of good psychedelic art, hopefully there’s an outstanding representation of a cosmic-type which colors outside the lines as it unfolds within itself. Art can be a rich treasure. Nonetheless, more power to these folks. They’ve taken dynamic steps to manifest their vision to discover the spirit within.

This looks like a wonderful place; INSIGHT OUT: Expanding the mind is a good thing. Fitting into the universal mind lattice is going to be essential to sustaining life on this planet. The priority and urgency must go to the environmental matters of the many ecological initiatives. I hope too, that psychedelics become more widely accepted as they have so many positive medical uses.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Dr. Kass visits Ulster County

The Ulster County Office for the Aging and StateWide Senior Action Council are sponsoring Dr. Dara Kass, the regional director of the US Department of Health and Human Services, who will update us on issues that impact New York elders and get feedback from residents about Medicare, Medicaid and services to seniors.

The in-person meeting will be on June 20, 1 p.m. at the Ulster County Office For the Aging, 1003 Development Court in Kingston. RSVP by phone at 800-333-4374 or email: info@senior.org or attend by zoom: bit.ly/3BbzPyc. This event to free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Martha Steuding

StateWide Senior Action Council

Have you no shame?

Law students graduating from CUNY Law School enter a hostile world. The curriculum is all about standing up for the poor and oppressed in society, using one’s legal skills to speak truth to power.

But the powerful in our society have learned to use their influence and money to make such goals difficult indeed. Our representatives in government rarely stand up for the powerless. Our media has no interest in home grown oppression. And our colleges have become dependent on the very rich to fund them. There is hardly room for idealism in the neoliberal world we have created.

So when a young CUNY graduate has the courage to give a commencement speech about the victims no one wants to hear about, all hell breaks loose. Five-million Palestinians suffer under a ruthless apartheid occupation, and our country pays for the whole human rights catastrophe. But that subject is taboo, especially in the minds of all the politicians who are generously funded by the Israel Lobby. For ours is a democracy hanging by a thread. The very richest get to speak for us all. How else to explain the obscene disparity between the billionaires and everyone else?

Maybe Fatima Mohammed’s commencement address to her class will be the tipping point. Perhaps the American people will finally ask the right question of the Israel Lobby: “Have you no shame?”

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

Early voting

Woodstock Democrats have a critically important decision to make in this June primary. Early voting is from June 17 through June 25, with primary day, June 27. Early voting dates and times are listed at https://elections.ulstercountyny.gov/. Woodstock is an early voting site again this year.

Supervisor McKenna deserves your vote. He does an excellent job financially, each year keeping the town budget under the tax cap and keeping the spend under the budget, while serving the town well, especially in times of crisis like storms and Covid. With his leadership, infrastructure improvements are successful, a renovated or replaced youth center will be a reality, significant environmental advancements have been made, affordable housing initiatives have been well supported, and more. There are current issues, and he is taking the lead addressing them. While others complain, he takes action. He is rooted in Woodstock. He is here for us today and will be here for us tomorrow. With his leadership, progress continues.

I ask for your vote in this primary election. My accomplishments include leading the work to bring the Telecommunications Law and Water Protection Law to completion, and bringing the Scenic Overlay Law for review by the town. As the Woodstock liaison to Terramor, I was a strong voice in the group of strong voices that successfully fought Terramor. Working with the Woodstock Transition Energy Group and CHA, we received a $100,000 NYSERDA grant and are assessing community thermal feasibility in Woodstock to make us greener. I am working on the NYS DOT Tinker Street project to improve Tinker Street for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. I worked in collaboration with many wonderful people on these and other great accomplishments. My work continues.

In this election, please vote for Supervisor McKenna and me to continue serving Woodstock, and Anula Courtis, a strong business and human rights leader.

Laura Ricci, Candidate

Woodstock Town Board

Primary day advice

I address all you registered Democrats who will be voting on primary day for two candidates for the Saugerties Town Board and encourage you to vote for both incumbents, Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino.

As you all know, the Town Board has been doing an EXCELLENT job of managing Saugerties and both incumbents have contributed to that rating. I speak now about Leeanne Thornton with whom I have worked with for 14 years.

I am the president of Lifespring (The Town of Saugerties Adult Learning Community). When we were created in 2009 by Supervisor Helsmoortel and the Town Board, Leeanne was assigned as the town liaison to Lifespring, and thus for all these years we have had a “marriage made in Heaven.”

She has worked tirelessly supporting us and the results are something that makes Saugerties proud. Please visit www.lifespringsaugerties.com to see what was and is a unique Saugerties institution and remember since we do not need to fix something that is not broken –vote in the primary for Ivino and Thornton.

Susan Puretz

Saugerties

Curious court continued

Last January 6, Ulster County Supreme Court was presented with very detailed, multiple,uncontested sworn affidavits supported with much documentation, which anyone can view as a “guest” on https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/nyscef/Login under case #EF2017-1284 “document list” (#59-64). Defendants, Central Hudson and the New York Public Service Commission, provided no countersworn affidavits, most probably for fear of committing perjury if they did because all of my facts and sworn statements are true and supported with much documentation.

Defendants tried instead to convince the court that uncontested sworn affidavits are of no effect, by submitting one allegedly supporting case law (Andersen v Mazza 3rd Department). Never mind that I provided over 20 case laws (#77), none of which were objected to for being not relevant and all from higher courts, including US Supreme Court.

The defendants alleged that their single case law shows where a sworn affidavit was disregarded by a judge and purportedly okay for this judge to disregard my multiple sworn affidavits. They did not mention the sworn affidavit in that case had no supporting documentation and was opposed by two counter sworn affidavits, one of which had documentation and the other was by a lawyer. In no way did the defendant’s case law have anything to do with uncontested sworn affidavits being disregarded by judges, which my referenced 20+ case laws affirmed, very clearly, have primacy as evidence.

Something is very wrong with a court that would disregard multiple, very detailed uncontested swornaffidavits, as well an abundance of relevant case law from higher courts. This is the same court that issued its decision minutes after I filed my reply, obviously disregarding everything I submitted until I filed a complaint on the record. Five days later, it vacated its own decision, claiming it had no idea how their decision got issued and would issue another. That was four months ago and still waiting.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Lower taxes and improved services

Hurley is enjoying lower taxes and improved services. For this we give thanks to the responsible leadership of supervisor Melinda McKnight. Let’s continue the progress Hurley has seen under her administration.

We are fortunate to have Supervisor McKnight and incumbent town board members Peter Humphries and Gregory Simpson along with Annie Reed on the ballot for the June 27 Hurley Democratic primary.

Early voting starts this Saturday, June 17 and runs through June 25. Election day is June 27. We urge all registered Hurley Democrats to support our endorsed candidates in the primary.

Meg and Tobe Carey

Glenford

Leeanne for Town Council

We will be voting for Leeanne Thornton on primary day (June 27) so that she can continue to serve our community with her hard work, dedication and commitment to making our community a better place to live. Leeanne is a team player who deserves the opportunity to continue to share her time and talents with us.

Bill & Margaret Robelee

Saugerties

Bill McKenna for Supervisor

Bill McKenna has done an incredible job of keeping our taxes low, of working effectively and collaboratively with local, county and state leaders to make improvements, and has many accomplishments in his years on the Town Board.

I know that when he and Jeremy Wilber were first on the Town Board together, two very different people, they often looked at issues differently. But they were both great at communicating respectfully and clearly, and were always able to come to a compromise, both between themselves and among other board members. He has developed the same mutually respectful, supportive relationships with town employees and volunteers, which has allowed the town to make progress while keeping our taxes low.

The words I use to describe Bill — respectful, collaborative, compromise, cannot be used to describe his opponent, Bennet Ratcliff. Bennett is nasty, divisive, threatening, accusatory. He has made many accusations during his short time on the Town Board, due to his ignorance of municipality rules and procedures. Watch a few of the Town Board meetings on YouTube to see for yourself. Ask people who were on the School Board with him, what it was like to work with him. Apparently, they enthusiastically encouraged him to run for Town Board, as they couldn’t wait for him to leave the School Board. The town supervisor’s ideas cannot be implemented in a vacuum. If the supervisor can’t work with others, they’ll get nothing done. All the years that Bill has been supervisor, I don’t remember hearing concerns about negative discourse on the board until Bennet Ratcliff was elected.

A recent example of Ratcliff not understanding town procedures — Bill proposed payment of some of the Comeau construction costs through an already-existing fund balance. Ratcliff accused Bill of not listening to the will of the voters to bond. He did not understand that bond votes for improvement costs give permission to the town to bond for a capital improvement, if necessary. Bill’s suggestion not to bond for that specific cost, but to take it from a fund balance, will save the town $300,000 over the life of the bond. Ratcliff’s ignorance would have cost us. Understanding town finances is hugely important, and Bill has shown his financial acumen since day one. Ratcliff has admitted to declaring personal bankruptcy. If he can’t manage his own finances, do we want him in charge of ours?

I have paid attention to local politics for the last 25 years. In Jeremy’s 13 years as supervisor, he had board members with whom he butted heads, but I don’t remember anyone as nasty, divisive and accusatory as Ratcliff.

Vote for Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci (who has done a great job and has worked hard in her many years on our town board) and Anula Courtis in the Democratic primary.

Fran Azouz

Woodstock

