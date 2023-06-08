Ever wanted to go behind the scenes of the thoughts, feelings and processes that underlie the work of acclaimed contemporary artists? Join LaToya Hobbs and Kah Yangni on Tue., June 13 at 6:30pm for “Slide Night”, a free monthly event in which artists share insights about their work and artistic journeys at the venerable Women’s Studio Workshop (WSW) in Kingston. Known for opening hearts and minds with their exploration of themes like gender, race, and identity, you’ll get an in-depth glimpse of two artists still ascending in the modern art world.

LaToya M. Hobbs, hailing from Little Rock, AR, and presently residing in Baltimore, MD, draws inspiration from the African Diaspora, with a focus on the intersection of beauty, cultural identity, and womanhood. While producing large-scale woodblock prints at WSW, Hobbs continues to maintain an impressive exhibition record in national and international venues. Her work is part of multiple prestigious collections, including the Harvard Art Museum and the Baltimore Museum of Art. Aside from her artistic pursuits, Hobbs is a Professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art and a founding member of Black Women of Print.

Kah Yangni, based in Philadelphia, PA, explores themes of justice, queerness, and joy through their vibrant and impactful art. Currently working on a mural at WSW, Yangni employs various mediums such as text, screen printing, drawing, Photoshop, and collage to create their artwork. Their work has not only found resonance with high-profile individuals like Indya Moore but has also been commissioned by esteemed outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post. In addition, their illustrations will be featured in a new picture book, Not He or She, I’m Me by A.M. Wild, out later this year.

Since its establishment in 1974, the Women’s Studio Workshop has been steadfast in its commitment to create opportunities and foster growth for women artists at different stages of their careers. By acknowledging and respecting the fluidity and complexity of gender beyond traditional patriarchal structures, the WSW extends its support to all women and trans, intersex, nonbinary, and genderfluid individuals through its residencies, internships, classes, studio rentals, and public events.

The upcoming artist talk featuring Hobbs and Yangni further highlights the WSW’s dedication to nurturing diverse artistic voices. Their art, deeply intertwined with discussions of gender, race, and identity, echoes the core values and mission of the Women’s Studio Workshop.