Thu. 6/1

Kingston Pop Museum Presents Summer of Rock. Eclectic rock-and-roll studio run by eccentric, globe-trotting, celebrity-connected John Stavros hosts a diverse exhibition of hard-rocking creators. Michael Alago, famous for being the A&R scout who signed Metallica, will be signing his book I Am Michael Alago. Photographer Mark Weiss and local artist Paul Health will have work on display, and (loud) music will be provided by Paul Kostabi (White Zombie, Psychotica), Jezzoblack and The Element. Kingston Pop Museum, all day.

Family Pride Craft: Decorate a Western Hat. Get ready for the 14th annual Hudson Pride Parade by decorating your own straw hat with fringe, flowers, ribbon, and more. Suitable for all ages. Hudson Library, 12pm.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Yael Eban and Matthew Gamber at the Center for Photography Woodstock in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Craft and Sip at The Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 6pm.

Life Drawing – Thursday Nights at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK) in Kingston, 6pm.

Fri. 6/2

Still Standing 2023 Exhibit at the Friends of Historic Kingston Gallery, 11am.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

‘Outside The Lines’ 40th Annual Student Art Showcase at the CREATE Council on the Arts in Catskill, 4pm.

Open Studio of New Paltz Landscape Paintings at Open Studio in New Paltz, 4pm.

Visual Art Exhibition Opening Reception at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 5pm.

Maxine Kamin Gallery Opening Reception at Duck Pond Gallery at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Sat. 6/3

Sandra Belitza-Vazquez: A World of Contrasts. Opening reception at the Arts Society of Kingston, 12pm.

Ernst Haas Photo Exhibit. Witness exclusive, unseen photographs of the Band at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 12pm.

Boughton Place presents Arts Weekend. Weekend-long celebration of the arts. On Saturday, Community Playback Theatre and Hudson Valley Improv will perform. Boughton Place in Highland, 3pm & 7pm.

Open Studio of New Paltz Landscape Paintings at Open Studio in New Paltz, 3pm.

Opening Reception: Robert Selkowitz: Prince Edward Island Panoramas. Local landscape artist with over 40 years of experience debuts first new local exhibit in many years. Woodstock Art Exchange Gallery in West Hurley, 4pm.

TIME/TIMES Works by George Habernig. Debut exhibition of the prolific expressionist painter, George Habernig will also perform his experimental sound at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 5pm.

Megacosm by Joseph Stabilito at D’Arcy Simpson Art Works in Hudson, 5pm.

Opening Reception: Midsummer Dream with Beth Walters-Storyk, Betsy Jacaruso, Emily Nomer and Erica Hauser. Four artists celebrating the joy of summer’s sensory delights. Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Sun. 6/4

Boughton Place presents Arts Weekend. Sunday features mural painting with Jennifer Levine, who invites the public to help beautify the venue. There will be arts and crafts workshops including mask-making, storytelling, rock painting, dolls and more. Music will be provided by Mark Steven Brooks: Toy Piano Concert and Gus Mancini’s Sonic Soul Awe-kestra with Daughters of Oshun. Boughton Place in Highland, noon.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Tues. 6/6

Knitting, Crochet & Other Fiber Passions with Nadine & Diane at People’s Place in Kingston, 11:45am.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Moving Still – An Experiential Movement Lab. A Curious Tale of Moving Fluids”. with Florence Poulain, RSME A Body-Mind Centering Approach at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Wed. 6/7

What Do I Do With Old Textiles? Village Fabric Shop in Red Hook will discuss repairing, repurposing and learning from Old Textiles. Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Grangeville, 12:30pm.

How to Write About Your Photography with Charles Purvis at the Center for Photography Woodstock in Kingston, 6pm.