On the evening of May 4, Woodstock Elementary School (WES) was bustling with activity as families, teachers and staff enjoyed an interactive, museum-style science fair put on by students in Kindergarten through Grade 3.

Students in Kindergarten displayed impressive collections they gathered, including such items as birds’ nests, snake skins, sea shells and more. Grade 1 students explored life cycles and treated guests to their research on wolves, bears and octopi; butterflies and spiders; sunflowers, mushrooms and more. The cafeteria was the place where fairgoers could check out the variety of Grade 2 detailed habitat explorations and Grade 3 experiments and engineering projects, where students tested out their hypotheses, as scientists do.

Grade 2 student Lucas Hochman decided to do his research on volcanoes. What he found most fascinating was that he could make a representation of an erupting volcano using everyday products. “I learned that I could use sodium bi-carbonate (baking soda) and citric acid to produce a chemical reaction that looks like lava,” he said.

Grade 1 student Jude Habernig researched the spider’s life cycle, and created a three-dimensional representation of the female arachnid’s egg sac, elaborate webs, and offspring. When asked what was the “coolest thing” he learned, Jude said, “They use silk from inside their body to produce webs!”

Woodstock Elementary School Principal Scott Richards was pleased with how the event turned out. “The science fair was a huge success,” he said. “It was well-attended and the feedback from the community was very positive. I am super proud of all of the hard work and effort our students put into their projects!”