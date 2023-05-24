Young fishermen and fisherwomen competed for honors in a fishing competition sponsored by the Saugerties Fish and Game and hosted by the Village of Saugerties last Sunday, May 21. This year, the competition drew more than 30 participants, about the same as last year, said Bill Schirmer of the Saugerties Fish and Game Club.

He speculated that the numbers were reduced following the Covid epidemic and the fishing event at the recent fishing derby at Andrew Mullen’s property just two weeks earlier. Some of the people at the fishing derby recalled that historically the event drew more than 100 participants, and that was too many for the reservoir shoreline.

Participants were divided into three categories — 7 year olds and under, 8 to 11 and 12 to 15. There was a prize for the biggest fish and a prize for the smallest in each category.

Among the participants bringing their catches to Tim Wynne to be measured, weighed and recorded was eight-year-old Tyra Adsit, who had an eleven-inch bass and a rainbow trout. Her father, Jason Adsit, said Tyra cleans and cuts up the fish herself and that this was her second year in the derby.

Carrying a full bucket of fish to be weighed in, Adam Winecoff had five in his bucket, with a variety of species.

The Fish and Game Club provided hot dogs and a variety of baked goods for the hungry fishermen and fisherwomen.