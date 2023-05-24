Wed. 5/24

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Hudson Valley Venture Hub: Collaboration Corners. Engage in conversation and network with the Hudson Valley entrepreneurship ecosystem working in cleantech and renewables industries at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Foundations of Woodworking: Advanced Joinery. 2-day advanced class building upon earlier lessons which included basic joinery, machine operation, tool use, and shop safety at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Bluegrass Jam. Join local musicians on the fourth Wednesday of each month to share songs, learn new tunes and make new friends in an inviting and relaxed atmosphere at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thu. 5/25

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Trivia Night at Shandaken Inn, 6pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 5/26

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Square Rule Timber Framing 2. A 2-day course detailing the construction of a square rule, post-and-beam timber frame structure on the HRMM campus at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Japan Visits Kingston: Taiko Drumming. Performance & Lecture featuring Stuart Paton at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Make Your Own Picture Frame. 2-day course where students will learn how to cut, assemble and finish wooden frames with corner spline joinery, cut their own mats and professionally mount their work at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced & FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 5/27

Opening Day: Saugerties Farmers Market at the Cahill School parking lot, 10am.

Japan Visits Kingston: Taiko Drumming. Workshop with Stuart Paton at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 11am, 2pm.

Designing in Three Dimensions at Olana: A Guided Landscape Walk and Workshop. Through optional artmaking exercises, participants will be invited to learn more about three dimensional aspects of garden design such as light, shadow, and color by studying these elements closely in the local landscape. Olana in Hudson, 3pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Japan Visits Kingston: What is Tariki? Enlightenment speech featuring Rev. Dr. T Kenjitsu Nakagaki at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Sun. 5/28

Opening to the Heart of Summer: Kirtan Festival. Celebrate the beginning of summer by chanting, dancing, and praying at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Board Game Night at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Mon. 5/29

Highland Memorial Day Parade at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, 9am.

Red Hook Memorial Day Parade at Red Hook High School, 9:15am.

Phoenicia Memorial Day Parade on Main Street, 9:30am.

Marbletown Memorial Day Parade from Stone Ridge Plaza to SUNY Ulster Campus in Stone Ridge, 9:30am.

Woodstock Memorial Day Parade at Woodstock Playhouse, 11am.

Kingston Memorial Day Parade at City Hall on Broadway, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Memorial Day Celebration with Ulster Hose Company No. 5 at 830 Ulster Ave. in Town of Ulster, 5pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 5/30

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.