Wed. 5/24

Kingston Makers: Make a Night of It. An evening of community collaboration at Unfettered Arts in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Thu. 5/25

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Ali Brady, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Pam Connolly and Lothar Osterburg at the Center for Photography at Woodstock in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Paint and Sip at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Home: A Spring and Sensory Meditation at MaMA, 7pm.

Fri. 5/26

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Meet the Artist In the Gallery, Sean Nixon: “Lines that Speak” at the Rosendale Theater, 6pm.

Sat. 5/27

42nd Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair Spring Show. Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

Sun. 5/28

42nd Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair Spring Show. Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Opening Reception: Peggy Jackson. Hand-colored drawings of transcendent geometrical complexity. MaMA in Stone Ridge, 1:30pm.

Closing Reception: May Exhibitions at Arts Society of Kingston, 3pm.

Mon. 5/29

42nd Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair Spring Show. Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10am.

Tues. 5/30

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Spoon Carving 101 with Francisco. Learn the skills necessary for working with wood and bring home your first handmade wood creations at Unfettered Arts in Kingston, 6pm.