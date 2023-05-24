Thu. 5/25

Period Power! and Hudsy Present Red Wedding. A viewing party with food, music, dancing, and community at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 6pm.

Close Up: Lakota Nation vs. the United States with Layli Long Soldier at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Voice Theatre’s Spring Reading Series at Bethany Hall at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Fri. 5/26

Somewhere in Queens at the Rosendale Theater, 4pm, 7pm.

Upstate Films at Opus: Midsommar with The Goddess Party. A screening of the modern folk-horror classic with a performance by a rock choir, in a unique outdoor venue where one could imagine a creepy deep-woods cult residing. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Movie Night Fundraiser, hosted by Queer Youth for Change: The Prom. A movie night fundraiser benefiting Equality Florida, an organization fighting against anti-trans legislation. Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Craig Shoemaker at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 5/27

Kingston Farmers Market at Ulster County Courthouse parking lot, 9am.

Starlite Motel Kick-Off Summer Event at Starlite Motel in Kerhonkson, 9am.

Farmers and Makers Market at Tuthilltown Distillery at Tuthilltown Spirits in Gardiner, 10am.

Saugerties Farmers Market at 115 Main Street, 10am.

Matthewis Persen House Opening Day at 74 John Street in Kingston, 10am.

Plant Sale and Spring Bazaar at Pine Hill Community Center, 11am.

Summer Open House at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 12pm.

Upstate Films at Opus: The Princess Bride w/ Flower Crown Workshop. Screening of the Disney classic with flower crown making workshop beforehand hosted by Spirit Trading Co. using all local flowers. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Craig Shoemaker at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sun. 5/28

Catskill Mountain Flyer with Ice Cream Sundaes at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 11am.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Science on Screen Series Presents: A Fermentation Festival of Films – Fermented at the Rosendale Theater, 3pm & 7pm.

Somewhere in Queens at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Tues. 5/30

Captain Harlock: Arcadia of my Youth (1981) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.