SUNY New Paltz hosted three commencement ceremonies on May 19, 20 and 21 in a well-deserved celebration for students earning their bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The University’s commencement exercises were held on the Old Main Quad with an evening graduate ceremony held on Friday, May 19 and undergraduate ceremonies on the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, May 20 & 21.

This year, approximately 1,770 undergraduate and 720 graduate degrees were conferred, recognizing May and August 2023 candidates, and students who completed their degrees in January 2023, August 2022 and December 2022.

For the first time since his appointment in July 2022, SUNY New Paltz president Darrell P. Wheeler presided over the commencement exercises and spoke of the many obstacles overcome and the ultimate resiliency of the university’s graduates.

“It is a centuries-old tradition to acknowledge formally and joyfully the close of one chapter in our students’ lives and the beginning of the next,” said Wheeler. “Our graduates have come to this moment through diverse paths. Some of you are the first ever in your family to earn a college degree. Some have overcome significant social, political, cultural and financial struggles to attain a college education and cross the stage today. We are especially proud of our graduates who were not deterred by such obstacles.”

The Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian also addressed their fellow graduates at the Saturday and Sunday undergraduate ceremonies.

“I have loved my time at SUNY New Paltz, and as I stand here today, I am overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude — for this moment, for the last four years I have spent here, and for all the people who have shaped my experience,” said valedictorian Joanie Quinones (Communication Studies — Organizational). “Imagine a day far in the future when you look back at your life and feel grateful for it. For your family, for your friends, for the twists and turns and remembered moments that always bring a smile to your face. That is the success I wish for all of us.”

“New Paltz is a beautiful, welcoming, and supportive environment where students are encouraged to express themselves freely, voice their opinions, and fight for what they believe in,” said salutatorian Alexis Smith (Psychology). “We have been taught to embrace diversity, challenge one another, and celebrate our individuality. Now it is our time to start a new chapter in our lives, make discoveries, expand our knowledge, and challenge our perspectives.”