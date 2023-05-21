On May 18, 2023, at 4:49 PM, Saugerties police responded to a 911 call at the McDonalds on Route 212. The emergency? A woman was reported to be exposing her nude body in the parking lot.

Upon their arrival, officers identified Cheryl Ann Johnsen, 49, of Westbury, NY, as the central character in this spectacle. The nature of her actions may leave some questioning the boundary between freedom of expression and public indecency. She was allegedly seen lying on the sidewalk, devoid of her lower garments, and adopting an explicit pose. Not limiting her performance to the sidewalk, she the apparently proceeded to run around a vehicle in the parking lot, with her shirt over her head and no lower attire.

In an added theatrical element, Johnsen allegedly made her way into her SUV and emerged from the sunroof with her breast exposed.

It was reported that a friend of Johnsen was present during this sequence of events and was broadcasting it live, presumably on some form of social media. This provided police with additional visual evidence, which has since been secured for the ongoing investigation.

Johnsen was apprehended at the scene and charged with exposure of a person. After her processing at the Saugerties police HQ, she was released and is set to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on June 7, 2023, to answer to her charge.