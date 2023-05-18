Few venues celebrate poetry at the depth and scale of the Poetry Barn in West Hurley, with its thousands of volumes of books and numerous workshops and events. Few poets have authored poems at the depth and scale of Annie Finch, a significant figure in the literary world known for her vivid imagery, witchy wordsmithing, and wide embrace of mythology, nature and spirit. She will perform her poetry this Sat. May 20 at 7:30 at the Poetry Barn.

With over twenty books to her name, including poetry collections, plays, translations, literary essays, textbooks, and anthologies, Finch has made a significant impact on the world of words. She has earned multiple degrees, won numerous awards and accolades, and is known for collaborating in the realms of music, art, and theater. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, and she has performed her poetry extensively across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa.

If you’re serious about poetry, Finch will also be hosting a special workshop on Sat. May 20 and Sun. May 21 from 1-5 at the Poetry Barn. The session is titled Rooted Revision: How to Grow Your Poems Strong and costs $150 to attend. For more information, visit poetrybarn.org.