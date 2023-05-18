The James Cox Collector’s Auction is a celebrated Woodstock tradition, combining the excitement of competitive bidding with the aesthetic wonder of fine art. This Sun., May 21 at 1pm, the custom continues, with numerous works from a diverse range of accomplished artists up for grabs.

Among the 155 lots are historic oil paintings by Woodstock’s Ethel Magafan, two nude women on a plush sofa painted by Lucile Blanch, and H.W. Todd’s charming nineteenth-century oil painting, “Child Sleeping with Cat,” captures a peacefully slumbering baby with a black kitten. “An irresistible image,” gallery owner James Cox noted. The bold claim checks out: A cat-obsessed Internet agrees.

There are paintings that seem custom-made to hang in a luxury Catskills Airbnb in the woods, like Dick Jeffery’s captivating watercolor “Trout Fishing,” depicting a struggling fly fisherman. That’s a leisure activity problem many locals and tourists can relate to. On second thought, it’s probably not the best idea to hang a priceless work of art in a vacation rental.

There will be other mediums besides oil paintings: Sculptures made of wood and bronze, porcelain with intricate depictions of sea creatures and satyrs, and eclectic folk art items such as a miniature lead banjo player sculpture, Southwestern pottery, and an eccentric wooden bas relief of Adam and Even in the Garden of Eden.

Want a sneak peek? Get to the gallery nestled in the woods on Fri., May 19th for an auction preview party from 5-8pm. More info is available online at jamescoxgallery.com.