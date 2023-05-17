The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

I support Linda Lover for Woodstock Town Board!

When your friend tells you they are running for a seat on the town board, you have one of two reactions. If you think they’ll be great at the job, it’s exciting and you are happy for the future of your town. If you think they are unfit, a cringing dread descends. Lucky for me, I had the first reaction when my friend Linda Lover told me she’s decided to run for a seat on the Woodstock Town Board. This is a decision and a candidate I can wholeheartedly support!

I’ve known Linda for years. She isn’t someone who is out for herself. Her only concern is helping others. A woman of faith, she has spent her life doing for others. As a mom and during her long career as a schoolteacher, she sought to support and enrich those around her. Since retiring, she is an active Woodstock town volunteer. She helped create the new Woodstock senior lunch program. She is a library trustee, volunteers on the Woodstock STR Revision task force, and serves as vice chair of the Woodstock Democratic Committee. She has also worked to support the Woodstock immigrant community, local environmental concerns and wants to preserve the nature of Woodstock as a colony of the arts.

Linda isn’t into the politics. She sees a need and does what she can to help! Not for any reason other than she can try to help. That is simply who she is. That is the kind of person I want representing me on our town board.

While her record of service should be enough for you to give her a chance, it is the way she acts in her personal life that should persuade you to vote for her. As someone who has known her for many years, I can tell you that she is loyal and always there for a friend. But perhaps most pertinent to her decision to run is how she talks with others. Occasionally, we disagree on an issue. Linda will argue strongly for her position, but she also really listens to others with different opinions without any defensiveness. If persuaded, she is willing to change her mind. If not, there has never been a difference of opinion that has interfered with our friendship. In this age of demonization, she has never acted as if someone with an opposing view is the enemy. To me, that is someone I want looking out for all of the people of our town of Woodstock. So if you want someone on the town board you can trust to have your interests at heart and who doesn’t play politics, then Linda Lover should be your choice!

Stephanie Kaplan

Woodstock

Bill McKenna fires away … again!!!

Bill Mckenna and Laura Ricci are at it again. This time they want to replace the entire Short Term Rental Task Force (STR) because they don’t like the work we are doing to reform STR’s in Woodstock. First Bill and Laura replaced Alex Bolotow, the Woodstock Environmental Commission chair, because she and the WEC offered solutions to clean up the contaminated Shady Dump. Bill disagreed with Alex and the WEC and so he got rid of her. Now we find out that on May 8, 2023, Laura told the Zoning Revision Committee, “The supervisor did ask the Zoning Revision Committee to take up the signs and also take up STRs.” All meetings are public and can be viewed on You Tube. The STR committee was never informed about this decision nor had any communication from the supervisor. Yet, it was on public TV for all to see.

This is the wrong way to govern with volunteer committees doing very hard work. It seems to me that when this administration doesn’t agree or just simply wants to get rid of you, they just do it because they can. This is an abuse of power.

The Woodstock STR task force is currently reviewing the town board’s comments and have not had some of our questions answered by the supervisor throughout this whole process. Now we are trying to complete this document with help from an Ulster County senior planner who is working to help us.

Our task force includes two current STR permit holders, a realtor, a business owner, new and longtime residents and a town board member. We also have two members of the newly formed STR Association sitting in.

Back off Bill and Laura! This is no way to treat volunteers that are doing important work to help make Woodstock an even better place to live in. Woodstockers are seeing how you act when you don’t agree with people. Communication should be paramount. The STR Task Force isn’t going away just because you don’t like the work we are doing. Working together should be the solution for every person and committee in this town. Politics over people isn’t the answer!

Linda Lover, member

Woodstock STR Task Force

Support Michael Veich for Woodstock Town Board

I am supporting Michael Veitch for Woodstock Town board and will vote for him in the June 27 Democratic primary. I have enjoyed working with Veitch on a number of issues over the years and he is always enthusiastic, positive and a good team player, just what Woodstock needs. Let’s all do the right thing and vote Michael in.

Chris Collins

Woodstock

A parable

How about the one about a fiefdom where the lord of the castle does not follow the laws of the land. He travels the country side, foisting what he wants to believe is the law upon the masses because he thinks it is the panacea of what ails all.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Raising awareness of mental health issues

May is Mental Health Month. During May, the Maya Gold Foundation has committed to raise awareness of mental health issues. Our focus this week is on the impact of stigma, prejudice and discrimination on teen mental health begins with a question: Why does every organ in our bodies get support and sympathy when it is ill, except our brain? Mental illness is so common and anyone can suffer from it. A big problem is that so few people want to talk about mental illness; so few, especially teens, want to acknowledge that they struggle with it. This fear and hesitation makes everything worse for the individual and for the community.

Mental health stigma happens when people are negatively viewed for having a mental health condition and are discriminated against because of what they are experiencing. Stigmatization occurs because people don’t understand these mental health conditions and what it is like to live with them. This lack of understanding can lead to fear and judgment.

Poor mental health in adolescence is a growing problem. Teens increasingly struggle with fear, inadequacy, hopelessness and isolation as they try to navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain world. They also struggle when they receive mixed messages about themselves, their value and potential and their world. The stigma around mental health makes reaching out, getting needed support, and living well more difficult. Stigmatization of teen mental health issues makes it even more difficult for us to respond to this crisis in our society in helpful, healing ways.

If we want to support teens experiencing mental health challenges and address the stigmas that complicate this helping process, here are some action-oriented steps we can take:

• Talk openly and honestly about mental health

• Educate ourselves and others by sharing facts and experiences

• Promote equal treatment between physical and mental illnesses

• Act compassionately in your interactions with people who have mental illnesses

• Be honest about needing and seeking mental health support

• Let people and the media know when they are using stigmatizing language about mental health issues

Putting these steps into practice could make the world better for teens, parents and the community at large! For more information, visit mayagoldfoundation.org

Raamina Chowdhury, New Paltz High School student

New Paltz

Elise Gold

New Paltz

Stella Keskey, New Paltz High School Student

New Paltz

Jacki Murray

Cornwall

Terri Murray

Cornwall

Marni Pasch

Woodstock

Mathew Swerdloff

New Paltz

Medicare Advantage must GO!

I just got a bulletin from PNHP (Physicians for a National Health Plan) stating than more than half of Medicare has now been privatized with Medicare [Dis]advantage (MA).

According to PNHP, MA “imposes intolerable restrictions on beneficiaries — from narrow provider networks to prior authorization requirements to high out-of-pocket costs — while generating billions in profits for Wall Street investors.”

This is an old story. A dear friend’s husband, on his death bed, warned her to stay far away from MA, but our friend, now a widow, has been forced into MA because she can no longer afford the sky-high rates charged by the private insurance companies (such as United Health) that provide the supplemental “wrap-around” needed in Traditional Medicare.

The issue is always the money. The elderly often need help to see and hear, and they need dental work, but they fear that without MA they won’t have access to the services that MA, in its high-pressure TV ads, claims to pay for. But when these beneficiaries seek prior authorization for services, too often they have to face big delays, or be told: “Medically unnecessary.”

“It should be clearer than ever,” says PNHP, “that Medicare Advantage is at the forefront of a worrying trend in U.S. health care — the capturing of public programs by private entities that extract as much profit as possible while leaving patients, doctors and taxpayers in the lurch.”

My friends, I have been raising my voice and have become an activist. I hope you’ll join me. If you have questions, please ask.

Paul R. Cooper

Kingston

Packaging reduction and better bottle bills

With all the warm feelings and regional celebrations of Earth Day behind us, let’s not forget the important legislative work that will give us even more cause to celebrate next year.

Many of us work hard to limit our own environmental impact, but we can’t do it alone; contemporary consumption is simply too dominated by plastic infused packaging and containers and recycling is too limited.

Although legislation often seems complicated and controversial, two bills before the NYS Senate now are not: S.237 and S.4246, the Better Bottle Bill and the Packaging Reduction & Recycling Infrastructure Act.

By increasing the responsibility of producers to reduce the quantity and toxicity of plastics in packaging, and by both increasing bottle deposits to ten cents and expanding the containers requiring deposit, these common sense bills will take needed steps to reduce municipal waste. Instead of spending taxpayers’ money on dealing with waste, they will decrease spending and create jobs.

These bills will help alleviate the concerns of the 87% of Democrats and 75% of all voters who, according to recent polling, are concerned about packaging and recycling. I knocked on doors for Senator Hinchey and organized many others in Columbia County to do the same, in part because I relied on her commitment to climate change mitigation. It is time for her to meet the challenge.

Adelia Moore

Canaan

His Pence are on backwards

Better late than never!! Country before political ambitions, not a hero, in my opinion, just did his job that day. But happy that ex-VP Pence is cooperating now. About time! He should have come forward to testify (without the requirement of the subpoena) long before now.

Will he stand up for what is right — for our country, our constitution? Will he give a nugget or two of evidence which could be vital to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the matter — as the former vice president was a key part of Trump’s plan to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

History in the making folks. Five hours in the hot seat. How many 5th Amendment clauses? Now we’ll find out whether “…so help me God” really means anything to him. We’ve never had a VP ever talk to a grand jury about a criminal case related to a former president. He sure tried anything and everything within his power along with his ambulance-chasing attorneys to avoid this. Huge deal — mother would be so proud.

Are you under the bus Donnie? Tire tracks across your back? He’s been caught with his Pence down. Not good for Trump. I’m sure god-fearing Mike told the investigative team everything asked of him. He had no choice but to testify and answer questions honestly. Don’t make him out to be some sort of hero, he isn’t.

This is about getting to the truth! And our democracy has been at stake since long before the attempted coup on January 6, 2021. Again, did Pence tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Don the con must be dang nervous.

I so wish I could be a fly on the wall right now at Mar-A-Lardo and at the hearing, [yeah] to be a fly on Mike Pence’s trousers. Does he have the balls to be forthright when caught up in the web of a grand jury investigating a January 6 insurrection? I’m thinking his inner voice is crying, “Hhh-help me! Hhh-help me!”

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Going on record

I want to go on record as supporting the sharing of alternative points of view on the war in Ukraine. Some folks feel that our country has made some “mistakes and blunders.” I must observe that the war in Iraq was not initiated by mistake; it was a planned, well-documented initiation of a devastating 20-year occupation with death, destruction and mayhem. Likewise with Afghanistan and other U.S./NATO initiated wars. Thanks to Daniel Ellsberg’s exposure of the Pentagon Papers, we know the stream of lies that persisted throughout the Vietnam War.

Whistleblowers John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning and the currently imprisoned Daniel Hale can describe what the inside of U.S. prisons look like. Each shared information about our war-making that was hidden from those of us paying the bill. They sacrificed for the people’s right to know the truth. The great journalist, Julian Assange is being tortured in Belmarsh Prison in London and threatened with extradition to the U.S. for exposing the truth of U.S. war crimes.

Without a real debate in Congress (or in most mainstream media outlets) about what many have concluded is a U.S /NATO proxy war in Ukraine with the stated intent to destabilize Russia, and rather than insisting on negotiations, we see our country sending billions of taxpayer dollars to feed this brutal proxy war, it’s up to us to talk with each other. We need to seek out solid and truthful sources (they do exist) of information that shed light on the lies and deceptions of the day.

As the great journalist, I.F. Sone said, “All governments lie.” And as my pal, Mike Hastie, an Army Medic during Vietnam says, “My Government belongs in a straight jacket.”

While the war profiteers’ wealth grows exponentially, our neglected physical and social infrastructures scream for relief. Mistakes? Blunders? An empire in decline? Let’s keep the debate alive.

Tarak Kauff

NYC Veterans For Peace

Woodstock

Information overload

Mostly I can deal with 2023, but when I see someone talking to their watch — and the watch talks back — I must return to 1991 for a few days.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Driving over the default cliff

I recently applied for an increase in our credit limit from our credit card company. The representative on the phone said he couldn’t tell me the reason we were denied (was the reason too humiliating to verbalize?) A subsequent written, mailed denial explained that our credit report “showed a bankruptcy or financial counseling plan.” Both claims were categorically false. Perplexed, I immediately contacted Equifax, which in short order reassured me that our credit was just fine and offered to correct our company’s mistaken judgment.

Bankruptcy! Financial counseling! I was outraged that our financial trustworthiness would be thus branded but knew that the grim gatekeeper of our credit was in charge here and would be guided only by cool hard facts and assurances of its own interests.

Our brush with the stigma of financial ruin was brief, absurd, but a little nerve wracking. Currently, radical Republicans in Washington are more than frightening as they threaten to push our country into default unless their demands for drastic spending cuts are met.

After the projected date of June 1, America in default would be unable to pay its debts — its bills for past expenses — to creditors domestic and foreign, to government workers, to veterans, to Social Security recipients. The list goes on. Our ability to sell treasury bonds would dry up; who would turn over their money to deadbeats? The GOP default threat would undermine the status of the dollar as the accepted worldwide standard currency, and the fragile economies of smaller nations would be upended by the ensuing financial chaos.

Republicans seem not to be deterred by the prospective stain and stigma of a bankrupt USA, nor by the warnings of economists and business leaders. Self-proclaimed “moderates” like Rep. Mark Molinaro must listen to their constituents and demand that their GOP leaders stop using default as a hostage. Thelma and Louise drove over the cliff for their freedom. MAGA nihilists will do it despite our cries to STOP!

Tom Denton

New Paltz

I endorse Marybeth Majestic because results matter

I am writing this letter to express my endorsement for the reelection of Marybeth Majestic as Gardiner town supervisor. In her tenure, Marybeth has proven to be a dedicated and effective leader, committed to the well-being and sustainable growth of our community. Allow me to highlight some of the notable accomplishments during Marybeth’s term.

The adoption of the Community Preservation Plan, which implemented a 1.25% real estate transfer tax to protect resources and open space, is a crucial step in safeguarding our environment and preserving its natural beauty.

Through Marybeth’s advocacy, the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail has been enhanced, providing our residents with a beautiful recreational space. Marybeth’s support of our parks led to the approval of the Riverbend Trails project, a new trail system at Gardiner Park, creating new opportunities for outdoor activities and community engagement. She has supported the replacement of the basketball court at Majestic Park, which will serve basketball and pickleball! These projects reflect Marybeth’s dedication to enhancing our community’s quality of life.

Marybeth successfully advocated for the replacement of the Clove Road bridge utilizing grant money from Senator Bonacic. The sewer system in the central hamlet is another crucial endeavor, and Marybeth’s proactive approach has ensured the efficient management of this essential infrastructure.

Marybeth’s support in the adoption of the Community Choice Aggregation local law, providing residents with renewable energy choices, and reducing our carbon footprint demonstrates her focus on reducing our environmental impact. With Marybeth’s support, Gardiner has embraced energy-efficient lighting by converting its streetlights to automated LEDs, reducing energy consumption.

To ensure the quantity and quality of water in the central hamlet, Gardiner collaborated with the New York Rural Water Authority to analyze and ensure that our water resources are adequately protected and managed.

The passage of a new local law regulating campgrounds has ensured the safety and quality of life of residents by banning amplified sound, addressing density and protecting natural resources.

Marybeth has been an active supporter of updating the Emergency Preparedness Plan. She continues to work with Ulster County officials to ensure alignment to county-wide emergency resources while a sub-committee works with Cornell to build a disaster preparedness strategy, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

Marybeth’s prudent fiscal management has resulted in a reduction of town property taxes for the past three years, providing much-needed relief to our residents and fostering economic stability.

And finally, the adoption of the Comprehensive Plan outlines a clear vision for Gardiner by prioritizing critical areas such as infrastructure, transportation, housing and economic development, while preserving our natural resources and promoting sustainable practices.

In summary, Marybeth Majestic’s leadership as Gardiner town supervisor has been characterized by accomplishments that have made a tangible and positive impact on our community. On June 27, I am voting for Marybeth Majestic for Gardiner town supervisor because results matter!

Franco Carucci

Gardiner Town Board Member

Mental decreptitude

Once again we travel to fantasy land. One demented reality trotted out again. Lies, misleading statements, no self-criticism, no accountability, no compassion will again be the daily screed. In the face of legal accountability and guilty verdicts only 24 hours ago, he still lies and defames. Never to stop.

“The beautiful day,” January 6, 2021, killed Americans, stopped government functions and desecrated the Capitol. Followers rioted and went to jail while the instigators went free and kept up the big lie.

What of the thousands who died believing NO virus was exponentially spreading or existed. What about people’s businesses who couldn’t get help during the shutdown? Where are the remainder of the lost children stolen from their migrant families? What can we do about the pandemic of mental illness helped by a former president normalizing hate, racism, quackery, falsehood and fraud. To top off the performance the indicted, twice impeached, convicted sexual batterer claim his right as an elite to assault.

Back in the past, in the 1850’s, a wife’s fortune was her husband’s, her children not necessarily hers, her body to be “had” at will, as a martial right. There was no domestic battery or marital rape.

This is the deep meaning behind the million-year behavior remark. Modern women HAVE the right of bodily autonomy where consent is not given. However, when birth control, medical abortion, D&C, and family planning disappear, what other rights will women have to give up?

I’m not certain what country you want to live in but this display of mental decreptitude can’t be replayed.

Melanie Chletcos

Hurley

“This will not be the end of EPIC”

We are writing to you with some very exciting news, and at the same time, one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to share. As many of you know, in addition to our co-working company, we are very passionate about the coaching/consulting side of our business and helping people to thrive on their own terms.

Helping businesses and professionals to have the confidence and the tools to follow their passions while doing business in a way that is right for them is what is most fulfilling to us and where we feel we can be of the most service.

Coaching and consulting is where we are strongly being called to put our attention and efforts. We have decided that as of August 31, 2023 we will be closing the doors of One EPIC Place. We want you all to know that this was an extremely hard decision to make, as our EPIC community means so much to us.

The biggest reason for our decision is that it’s time for a shift. We enjoy coaching, mentoring and consulting more than anything we do. And what we believe in more than anything is helping people honor their way. Now we have to do the same. Dedicating the time to do this is difficult when we are so involved in the day to day of running such a large physical location. It is mainly for this reason that we have decided it’s time for us to make a change.

Over the last nine+ years we have seen so many individuals and businesses thrive in this community. We have also seen friendships form, relationships blossom, collaborations develop and even EPIC babies being born!

All the people who have passed through our doors have truly become family to us. We want you to know that even though we will no longer be physically at One EPIC Place, you can always reach out to us for support, a friendly hello, advice, a hug, a needed kick in the butt — you name it. We are creating an online EPIC community so that we can ALL stay connected from anywhere (more to come). Co-working is still much needed in the Hudson Valley, especially with the new post-COVID work model.

We have spent several years trying to find our own space that we could buy or build to suit our specific needs, but the opportunities for that are very slim in this area. It has also been increasingly difficult to rent from others. We hold out hope that soon, a perfect space and perfect company will continue the New Paltz co-working legacy!

To the co-working curious, if you or anyone you know has an idea or is interested, please reach out! Who knows what the future holds.

As most of you know, Julie recently moved to Charleston, South Carolina and has been working remotely from there and making frequent trips to New Paltz. She is very excited to make roots in her new home and spend some much-needed time with her husband and family, as well as have fun working from the beach, traveling while coaching and consulting and enjoying the sunshine. An epic life indeed.

As for Nicole, she has some big adventures planned in the near future and is excited to fulfill her dream of living abroad and making travel more of a priority. Maybe even embracing the digital nomad life a bit while focusing on coaching and consulting. And of course, always working on cultivating an online community of EPICs.

With all that said, this will not be the end of EPIC. Nicole and Julie will be expanding their coaching practice for small businesses, partnerships and other co-working companies, hosting retreats, creating an online EPIC community, as well as research and writing for programs and even an EPIC book!

You didn’t think we were just going to walk away quietly, did you? Running One EPIC Place has been an amazing experience and the most wonderful journey and we are so grateful for all the joy and friendships it has brought us!

Through happy tears and sad tears, as always, be EPIC.

Julie Robbins & Nicole Langlois, Co-founders

One EPIC Place

New Paltz

We taxpayers are wasting our money on a Congress

The Republicans have created a default crisis and are using it as blackmail. They are willing to put our economy in shambles to win on issues they couldn’t achieve otherwise. This is part of their overall strategy to negate everything Biden does in hopes of toppling his chance to win a second term.

Under Trump’s 2017 GOP tax cuts for corporations and the very wealthy, $1 trillion was added to our deficit and Republicans raised the debt ceiling for him three times without a peep, even while he eventually added $7.8 trillion to the debt. They now want to recast the deficit as a problem created by Biden and call for massive cuts.

Biden’s budget does call for cuts and plans for saving: he would save $3 trillion by discontinuing Trump’s benefits for corporations and the very wealthy. Biden would also empower the Internal Revenue Service to collect taxes that would add $200 billion to the government’s coffers. By negotiating drug prices Biden’s budget saves $200 billion and by cutting tax subsidies for oil companies, he saves $30 billion yearly.

Republicans act as if Biden’s proposals are not worthy. Their proposals would allow eight million Americans to lose their jobs; they would allow two million families to lose access to medical care at community health centers and 1.2 million poor families with young children would lose food assistance! The Federal Aviation Administration would close 125 air traffic control towers, making flying exceptionally dangerous.

Meanwhile, during Biden’s first two years in office, he already reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion.

When it comes to the subject of money, we taxpayers are wasting our money on a Congress that does nothing but fight to win losing battles.

Doris Chorny

Wallkill

The greasy pole of DC

Last week, in this newspaper, we learned of the loss of our (some say) talented assistant town supervisor, leaving our (some say) tree-hugger, pedal-biker town supervisor working solo. For what? For the sewage system operation called the District of Columbia. Odd that sewage pays so well, despite being a skunky, humid, yet surprisingly cold place! C’est la guerre.

Our road into the village flooded during a warm recent rain storm. That has not happened since the Lenape farmed here in peace. Let’s not pave too much more good soil and make do within the houses we’ve already built. Local politician Kitty Brown advocated THAT moratorium when it really might have helped. Ancient history.

The Bronx was once a big farm, and more recently Newburgh did not need the Casino needle that she got stuck in her arm, having already declined to laying flat on her back, sucking massively from state aid.

Kathy Hochul, what have you done with OUR former carpet bagger Antonio Delgado? Like Houdini, you have made him vanish!

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

An incomplete history

Having been born and raised in Kingston, I very much appreciate articles about Kingston’s history and its current transformation. There was, however, an incomplete depiction of Kingston’s history in Geddy Sveikauskas’ recent article on “Kingston’s Comeback.” While the Center for Photography will be located at 25 Dederick Street, a former cigar factory, as the article correctly states, this building was also the home of Canfield Supply Company for over 100 years, after the cigar factory closed in the late 1800’s. My father, James Forgey, worked at Canfield Supply Company in this building for 48 years of the company’s existence. But in this article, its presence at 25 Dederick Street is not even mentioned. So I ask that in any future articles about the history of 25 Dederick Street to please honor the over 100-year presence of Canfield Supply Company at that location and all the workers from Kingston that made their livelihood there by acknowledging its rightful place in this building’s history.

Mary Ann Forgey-Lombardi

Kingston

Draft subdivision and zoning laws

At the April 18, 2023, Woodstock Town Board meeting, Kirk Ritchey and Deborah DeWan, co-chairs of the Housing Oversight Task Force (HOTF), on behalf of HOTF, officially turned over to the Woodstock Town Board the draft law with proposed housing updates to subdivision section 202 and zoning section 260 of Woodstock’s laws. The town board accepted these draft laws by resolution initiating the formal review process. A “clean” copy and a “red-lined” copy of both laws, along with supporting documentation, are available at woodstockny.org in the zoning updates section. Version 1 was delivered in May 2022. The draft law is version one with updates made in response to version one feedback.

At the Woodstock Town Board meeting on May 9, 2023, Kirk and Deborah, along with consultant Nan Stolzenburg, FAICP, presented highlights of the draft laws to update our subdivision and zoning laws. That presentation is on the town’s YouTube channel and the slides are also posted on the town website.

The strong Woodstock feedback during the 2018 comprehensive plan information-gathering phase was that affordable housing is desperately needed in Woodstock while preserving open space. That need has been repeatedly restated since then. The proposed updates are transformative, and HOTF members believe these laws are the start of moving Woodstock in the right direction to solve our housing issue.

Feedback from Woodstockers is highly valued. As part of the process, HOTF met with all town boards and committees and across all segments of the community. Comments and concerns from these groups helped shape the draft law. I hope everyone reviews the law updates and the May 9 meeting recording, both available at woodstockny.org. I hope everyone attends the May 30 housing committee meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., in the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, for two-way information sharing about these updates. And I hope people document their input by sending it to the zoningupdates@woodstock.org.

Your input will help us finalize the best solution for Woodstock.

Laura Ricci, Town Council Member

Woodstock

Meyer’s misunderstandings and assumptions

In his May 10, 2023 letter, Meyer Rothberg totally missed the points I was making about the bastardization of our judicial system by people with partisan interests. Meyer says that “our judicial system is a fair and balanced system.” In the past, and for the most part, it USED TO BE fair and balanced. But now, thanks to Soros-backed Democratic DA’s, our judicial system has been turned upside down with cashless bail and making certain crimes less serious and not worth prosecuting, resulting in a revolving door for recidivist criminals who are back on the street terrorizing innocent civilians and business owners within 24 hours of their “inconvenient arrests.” Does this sound fair and balanced to you, Meyer?

And further, Meyer made significant incorrect assumptions about me “defending” the 25-year-old Connecticut man and others involved in the January 6 riot. I do NOT defend the actions of ANYONE involved in this riot. I was merely pointing out the sensational inconsistencies in the time, money and resources used in the investigation of the January 6 riot compared to the lack of investigations and prosecutions into far more serious crimes committed on any or all of the 547 devastating riots in the 2020 “summer of love.”

Finally, the bipartisan report to which Meyer refers, saying there were seven deaths connected to the January 6 riot, was superseded and clarified by follow up reports saying that two of the deaths were suicides committed days AFTER the riot. Two other deaths were due to a heart attack and stroke. A woman alleged to have been crushed to death in a stampede actually died of an “accidental overdose,” per the medical examiner. The final autopsy on officer Brian Sicknick said he died from a stroke and “natural causes,” and not from being struck with a fire extinguisher. The only real death ON January 6 directly related to the riot was the cold-blooded murder of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt by a rogue cop named Michael Byrd with a questionable track record. Babbitt was unarmed and not threatening Byrd while trying to enter a broken window…that’s all.

John N. Butz

Modena