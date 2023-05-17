Wed. 5/17

Community Maker Space Night. Tips and tricks for how to transform your favorite jeans into a fun apron, tote or basket. Unfettered Arts in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Thu. 5/18

Landscape Oil Painting Classes with Loman Eng. Class exploring the concepts and techniques of landscape oil painting through the presentations and demonstrations by the instructor. Town of Esopus Library, 1:30pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Nadia Sablin. Nadia Sablin will present her decade-long project documenting life in a Russian village titled Years Like Water. Center for Photography Woodstock in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Fri. 5/19

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Upcycled Reusable Bags for Kids with the UCRRA at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Read & Draw-along with Kiley Hogancamp at the Town of Esopus Library, 4pm.

Sat. 5/20

Nature Sketching. Create a sketchbook journal of your explorations in nature. Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 10am.

Origami Foldfest with Anita Barbour at the Kingston Library, 10am.

Ancient Birds Art Mini-Reception. A reception and art exhibit of our beautiful paper sculptures illustrating birds from the past. Hurley Library, 1:30pm.

Art Opening. A photography exhibition by the members of the Women Photographers Collective of the Hudson Valley, curated by Dorthea Marcus. Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 3pm.

Artist Reception: Secret Lives by Marsha Massih at Studio 89 in Highland, 5pm.

Sun. 5/21

Create Paper Quilled Earrings at Yarn Farm Kingston, 10am.

Toast x Upstate Diary: Sashiko Repair with Anna Svoboda-Stel of Germantown Laundromat. Learn how to repair and restore your beloved clothing and homeware textiles in this beginners workshop. Toast in Hudson, 10am.

Spring Wellness Workshops: Paint & Sip. Paint terracotta paint pots and start your vegetable garden while practicing meditative breathing exercises. Half Moon Rondout Cafe in Kingston, 10:30am.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mon. 5/22

Craft Group at Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Tues. 5/23

Knitting, Crochet & Other Fiber Passions/w Nadine & Diane at the People’s Place in Kingston, 11:45am.

Esopus Artists. Artists of all skill levels are welcome to join this meeting to work on their art in a casual and friendly environment. Town of Esopus Library, 1:00pm.

Upcycled Embroidery Workshop at CoWork Kingston, 6:30pm.