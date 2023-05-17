Wed. 5/17

Mah Jongg Group at the Town of Esopus Library, 1pm.

MTG Draft at POW Card Games & Comics, 6pm.

Foundations of Woodworking: Machine, Tool, & Shop Safety. Learn about how to safely handle tools and machinery in a shop setting, different types of machinery and their uses, safe shop practices, emergency protocols, and advice for setting up a home shop. Hudson River Maritime Museum, 6pm.

Pokemon TCG League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Nightcap Readings: Sari Botton, Vanessa Martir, Lucy Sante, Laurie Stone at Mama Roux. Writer and editor Sari Botton introduces work from writers featured in Oldster Magazine and the anthology Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving and Leaving New York City. Newburgh, 7pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Thu. 5/18

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Running Club + Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 5:30pm.

Author Jai Chakrabarti in conversation with Dan Gallant. Chakrabarti reads from his new short story collection, A Small Sacrifice for an Enormous Happiness. Inquiring MInds Bookstore in Saugerties, 6pm.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Video Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Conversation + Book Signing with Actor/Writer/Filmmaker Tim Blake Nelson Hosted by Actor/Climate Activist Tim Guinee at Rough Draft in Kingston, 7pm.

Voice Theatre’s Spring Reading Series at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Fri. 5/19

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Introduction to Square Rule Timber Framing. 2-day course detailing building timber frame structures, the construction of a square rule, and post-and-beam timber frame structure. Hudson River Maritime Museum, 9am.

Songbirds of Mohonk at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 5pm.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Tree Identification Walk with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Psychodrama Open Session at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Spring Path Constitutional at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 8pm.

The Far Side of Nature at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 9pm.

Sat. 5/20

Early Morning Bird Walk at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 6:30am.

The D&H Canal: 19th-Century Engine of Prosperity. A free walking tour led by Historian & Curator Bill Merchant. Wallkill Valley Land Trust in New Paltz, 9am.

Long Walk to Duck Pond at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 9:30am.

Skillshare: “Lasagna” Gardening. All ages are welcome to learn and help install layered compostable materials for a no-till garden on top of hoot hill. The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Fairy House Hunt at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Opus 40 Community Day 2023. A celebration of our local community — free to Hudson Valley residents! A day of visits, tours, music, vendors and more. Opus 40 in Woodstock, 11am.

Family Storytelling with Karen Pillsworth at the Town of Esopus Library, 11am.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Beltane Festival. Family-friendly outdoor day festival which fuses the pomp and whimsy of a Renaissance fair with the magical delights of a springtime picnic gala. Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Tinker Street Social with the Golden Notebook Press (feat. Christina Campion, David Gonzalez, Mitch Ditkoff, and Bette Ann Moskowitz) at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Saturday Afternoon Comic Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Library Forum: Poet Roberta Gould at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics, 6pm.

Life is a Circus: Annual Recital and Fundraiser. Music, dance, acting, juggling, and concession sponsored by the Center for Creative Education.Kingston Field House, 6pm.

Trivia Night at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in New Paltz, 9pm.

Sun. 5/21

Foraging & Medicinal Plant Walks with Dina Falconi at Opus 40 in Woodstock, 10am.

Spring Explorations – Rockin’ Reptiles and Amazing Amphibians at The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Community Shred Day at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Commander MTG at POW Card Games & Comics, 1pm.

Gail Straub in conversation with V (formerly Eve Ensler) at St. Gregory’s in Woodstock, 2pm.

Book Signing: The Seasonal Family Almanac with Jana Blankenship at Rough Draft in Kingston, 3pm.

Slow Jam. Old-time folk songs, bluegrass, western and other homespun tunes. Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Trivia Night at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Mon. 5/22

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Cornhole League at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 5/23

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Daniel Wolf: How to Become an American and More Poems About Money. Free author talk with an introduction by Steven Rosenberg. Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

MTG Draft at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.