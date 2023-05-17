Imagine how awesome a party can get if you’ve been throwing it for over 170 years. The founded-in-1850 German culture and heritage organization Germania is once again set to host Maifest, an authentic and vibrant celebration of all things German. The festivities will take place at the Germania Festival Grounds on Fri., May 19 (5-10pm), Sat. May 20 (1pm-10pm) and Sun., May 21 (12-5pm). Get your fill of live German bands including the versatile, multi-genre group The Adlers Band, Bernie’s Orchestra (playing since 1967) and the Maria & John Band (a fusion of traditional German folk music infused with touches of Latin and Polish influences.)

There’s nothing like enjoying traditional German music while muching on bratwurst, pretzels and other German food, including savory homemade desserts. And of course, there will be plenty of “bier”. Watch Bavarian dancers in traditional dress, hear historic songs performed, and enjoy various entertainment options for children.

Tickets are only $5, with ages 16 and under getting in free. The festival grounds are nestled in the woods at 51 Old DeGarmo Road in Pougkheepsie. The event is rain or shine, and free parking is available. Head to germaniapok.com for more info.