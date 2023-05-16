Wed. 5/17

From Spain To The Americas, A Journey through the Spanish Language in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 1pm.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New Paltz Cinemas, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm.

Book Club: The Next Chapter at New Paltz Cinemas, 4pm, 7pm, 9:15pm.

Polite Society at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 4:30pm, 7:30pm.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at New Paltz Cinemas, 3pm, 5pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9pm.

It Ain’t Over at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:15pm.

Close Up: You Were My First Boyfriend at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Music Fan Series Presents Wattsstax. A one-of-a-kind concert film, featuring performances by the top stars of 1970s soul, gospel, R&B, funk and jazz, will celebrate its 50th anniversary re-release. Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

BlackBerry at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:15pm.

Holes at Blackbird Cafe in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Hep Cat Hump Days – The Professors at Park Theater in Hudson, 8pm.

Thu. 5/18

Polite Society at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:15pm.

BlackBerry at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:30pm, 8pm.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm, 7:45pm.

Movies from The Balcony: Days of Heaven (1978). Free movie series and social gathering with a half-priced happy hour and free snacks and sodas occurring Thursday and Friday nights throughout 2023. UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

It Ain’t Over at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Fri. 5/19

It Ain’t Over at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:15pm.

BlackBerry at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:30pm, 7:30pm.

Japan Visits Kingston Performance & Lecture: Japanese Folk Dance at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Cabaret: Loren Daniels at Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre Company Presents: Bakersfield Mist at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 7:30pm.

Polite Society at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts. The romantic and comic exploits of the irrepressible Dolly Gallagher-Levi. Rhinebeck, 8pm.

The Endless Summer on 16mm Film: 60th Anniversary at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sat. 5/20

Japan Visits Kingston Performance & Lecture: Japanese Folk Dance at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 2pm, 7pm.

BlackBerry at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 2:45pm, 7:30pm.

Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre Company Presents: Bakersfield Mist at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 7:30pm.

Comedy in the Catskills. An evening of standup comedy. Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Big Gay Hudson Valley Presents: Freedom: The George Michael Experience at the Rosendale Theatre, 8:30pm.

Sun. 5/21

National Theatre Live Presents: Othello at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre Company Presents: Bakersfield Mist at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 2pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Deliverance on 16mm Film at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tue. 5/23

Yokai Monsters: 100 Monsters (1968) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.