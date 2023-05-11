The Woodstock Public Library will celebrate the one-year anniversary of voters approving the bond for a new building by showcasing the new 10 Dixon Avenue building on Saturday, May 13 with an afternoon of tours, food and entertainment. The building will be open to the public.

The space was formerly occupied by Miller/Howard Investments.

Visitors can treat themselves to fried chicken and other treats from Dixon Roadside, Overlook Bakery and Nancy’s of Woodstock Artisinal Creamery. Animals from Hope Farm and live music throughout the day will provide entertainment.

The lineup is as follows: Noon — Rock Academy, 1 p.m. — Joe Veillette, 2 p.m. — Kurt Henry and Cheryl Lambert (Dog Knows) and 3 p.m. — Marji Zintz and Bruce Milner.

The library has launched a new website, 10dixonave.org, to provide information on its new home, complete with floor plans, project updates and details on naming gifts, purchasing bricks or making a donation.

By a vote of 845-500 on May 10, 2022, Woodstockers approved a $3.95 million bond that funded the $2.579 million purchase price. The remaining money was needed for renovations.