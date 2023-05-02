Ulster County has halted use of the Rodeway Inn off Route 28 in the Town of Ulster for emergency housing placements. Last Friday, April 28, county executive Jen Metzger conducted an unannounced visit to the motel to inspect the conditions for herself, and made the decision to end all emergency housing placements there.

The day before, the county Department of Health had informed the county executive that the state DEC had found that the Rodeway Inn’s wastewater operating permit (SPDES) had expired in 2018.

“I am concerned that this facility is not being adequately maintained, and have directed the Department of Social Services to refrain from placing anyone else there and to find new placements for people currently housed at the motel at other locations,” said Metzger. “The well-being of our residents in need of emergency housing is our primary concern.”