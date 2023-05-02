Thu. 5/4

Dust Bowl Faeries / Dirt Surfers. Dark cabaret, gothic polka and post-punk from the Hudson Valley. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Country Westerns / Liquor Store / Ill Angel. Nashville rockers reference 80s/90s with raucous, twangy bar tunes. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazz Vocal Annual Spring Concert. Bard College – Olin Hall in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Big Screen Karaoke. Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Analog Jazz Orchestra: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’. An evening of Star Wars music from seasoned big band and orchestral musicians. The “Millenium” Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Morgan Wade. Troy Savings Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Open Mic. Snug Harbor, 9:30pm.

Fri. 5/5

Mia & Brazilian Jazz Ensemble. Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 6pm.

ATABEYA. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Josh Colow and Funkathology with special guest Callie Mackenzie. Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 7pm.

Steve Black. Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Silly Little Things. Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Faceless (Ultimate Godsmack Tribute) reunites w/ special guests. The Loft in The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Yours Are the Only Ears / Mutual Benefit / Strawberry Runners (solo). Release show for headliner. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

In the Pocket. Seven-piece funk/soul cover band. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Friday Night Live feat. DJ Krowd Kings. Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Jimmy Vivino feat. Jesse Williams and Rich Pagano. You likely know him as Conan O’Brien’s musical director for some 26 years. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Christopher Tignor / Earthen Sea / Connor Armbruster. Emotionally-charged scores, classical and experimental. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Roadhouse. District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Cinco De Mayo Dance Party with DJ Dave Leonard. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

joe p. Empire Underground in Albany, 8pm.

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia. The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8pm.

Workin’ For A Livin’ – The Huey Lewis and The News Tribute Show. Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta! Latin DJ and Live Salsa Band. Toasted in Newburgh, 8pm.

Tempest. Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

SonMilanes’ Salsa & Son Cubano Serenade. Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 9pm.

Questionable Authorities / Good Time Honey. Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sat. 5/6

Brunch: Brother Other. Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Gartucky Derby Day – Music from the Bob Stump Band. The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3pm.

Nowhere at Home. Covers and originals with tight harmonies and smooth sounds. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Soraia at Empire Underground in Albany, 7pm.

Loudness / The Midnight Devils / Altar Ego. The Loft at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Rob Scheps Core-tet. Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Rudy’s Backbeat. at Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Bombón- A Perreo Intenso Night. Mainstream and experimental latin sounds meet in joyous celebration. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Ed Palermo Big Band. Eighteen pieces of zany, out-there music with comic diversions. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Outdoor Concert in Beacon feat. Penelope Wendtlandt. Main St and Cross St in Beacon, 7:30pm.

Primal Disco. A mind-cleaning, chakra-igniting, dance your ass off experience. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Party101 With DJ Matt Bennett. Empire Underground in Albany, 8pm.

Sugarush. District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Ellen C Kaye / Old Bones Odyssey / Live Show / Album Premiere. Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble ft. Arleigh Rose (Sister Sparrow). Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Studio Two: The Beatles Before America. Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Emo Night Brooklyn. Colony in Woodstock, 8:30pm.

Le Vent Du Nord. Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Toasted 2 Year Anniversary. Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Latin & Salsa Night with DJ Diego. Newburgh Brewing, 9pm.

Dance Night with Latin Jazz Express. Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 9pm.

Sam yellow?. Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Veela Peculiar presents “Garden of Heathens”. Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 9pm.

The Sweet Clementines. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 5/7

Mariachi Ártistico. Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Jazz Brunch with Patrick Stokes. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Adam Falcon. Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Whisker Wives. Newburgh Brewing, 2pm.

Albany Pro Musica presents: Music for Peace in a Time of War. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3pm.

The Bush Brothers. The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Extinction AD. Face-melting hardcore thrash metal. Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 5:30pm.

Pro Jam. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Chris Distefano. Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, 7pm.

Davy Knowles. Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Chris Parker Trio feat. Kyoko Oyobe, Michael O’Brien and Chris Parker. Grammy-level jazz. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Two Dark Birds. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 5/8

Drive By Truckers. Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, 7:30pm.

Dumbass Youth / bunnybrains. Heavily improvised noise-poems and performance art. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic Hosted by Brendon O’Shea. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Red Shift Trio. Quinn’s in Beacon, 8pm.

Tue. 5/9

Music @ Noon: Findlay Cockrell on Piano. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 12pm.

Styx. Classic hard rock and monster ballads. Palace Theatre Albany, 8pm.

Damon & Naomi / Meg Baird. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Wed. 5/10

Open mic night. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with The Hardwoods. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Tallah / Teeth. The Loft at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Samba/Bossa Nova Night w/The Peter Einhorn Quartet. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.