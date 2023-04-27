Fishermen are out on the Esopus Creek and Hudson River, as the striped bass season began on April 15. Saugerties Buildings and Grounds superintendent Greg Chorvas had a reminder for fishermen at the last Saugerties Town Board meeting on April 19: “If you are going to launch a boat off-hours in either the Glasco Mini Park or Terpening Park in Malden, after sunset when the park closes for general use, you need to have a permit. The permit is obtainable at a modest fee, $10, from the Town clerk’s office.”

The permit must be visible and affixed to the trailer and to the vehicle. Fishing is permitted in off-hours, but only with a permit, he reiterated.