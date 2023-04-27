When the Mid-Hudson Misfits Roller Derby Team takes the rink in their hot-pink punk rock uniforms, the excitement is palpable. The calm before the storm doesn’t last long. The whistle blows. Flying elbow pads, passionate shouting and wood floor wipeouts follow.

The team’s wheels have been still for three years thanks to a combination of pandemic woes and their local Skate Time venue undergoing a revamp by – improbably enough – the makers of Bjorn Qorn, a health-conscious popcorn-like snack food.

Now that Skate Time has four wheels to the floor and is fast establishing itself as the hippest hangout in the Accord area, expect a joyous and raucous homecoming for the Misfits.

Roller derby returns Sat. May 6, with doors at 5:30p and first whistle at 6p. Adult tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and children 12 and under get in for $7. Visit misfitsvsstrongilsand.brownpapertickets.com to get tickets.