New York State Parks, along with the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, remind visitors that the reservation system for parking at the Sam’s Point Area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve opens April 1. Reservations can be made two weeks in advance beginning April 1 online at https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com or through the call center at 1-800-456-2267. One reservation is allowed for any two-week period. Reservations are required weekends and holidays from Saturday, April 15 through Sunday, November 12.

All weekend and holiday visitors will be required to make reservations. The vehicle entrance fee is $10.95; there will be no reservation fee for Empire Pass holders. Stopping and standing on the roadway is prohibited and no drop-offs or pickups will be allowed in the Sam’s Point area.

The reservation system aims to protect the site’s fragile ecosystem from the impact of increasing visitation and to provide an improved visitor experience for enjoyment of the Sam’s Point Area, while reducing impacts on the surrounding community.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve’s main parking areas located at 5281 Route 44/55 Kerhonkson, will remain as first-come first-serve access with no reservation requirement.