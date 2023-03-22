With four candidates running for three open Saugerties Village Board seats, newcomer Andrew Zink was the top vote getter in the balloting on Tuesday, March 21, with 254 votes. Incumbent Jeannine Mayer, who is also the Deputy Mayor, received 246, Brian Martin, also an incumbent, received 206. Marjorie Block received 158

Mayor Bill Murphy, running unopposed, received 297. Write-in votes for Mayor included two for David Minch, one for Zink, one for Nina Schmidbaur and one for Catherine Robeyear.

Votes were cast on paper ballots, which were hand counted, a lengthy process, with some 299 in person voters and 60 absentee ballots cast. “This is one time I wish we had a machine, said Suzanne LeBlanc, one of the poll workers. The hand count, with double checking to ensure there were no errors, took more than an hour and a half after the polls closed.

The only candidate who was on hand for the counting was Zinc, who was clearly happy with the result.

While campaign announcements on the village website and signage at the Village Hall announced the Mayor’s term as four years, the term is actually two years. Absentee ballots listed the term as four years; in-person ballots corrected it to two years.

Zink said the results show that people in the village are open to new ideas and because he worked hard on his campaign. He said that while he expected to be elected, gaining the largest number of votes among the candidates was “humbling” and he thanked the people of Saugerties for supporting him. “I believe a lot of people voted in this election who have not voted in a village election before.”

Zink said he got a lot of feedback from a letter he sent to a lot of people. “The feedback I got shows they are Interested in new ideas.” Staffing in the village is a priority, he said, in particular at the sewer plant, where finding good workers, including a superintendent, has been difficult. And, while he praised the current board for doing a good job, he believes the job can still be improved.

“I want to thank the Mayor for running with me and the board members. I thank Marjorie for running a good campaign and I want to thank the election inspectors; they had a really hard job tallying the votes. I look forward to working with everybody.”