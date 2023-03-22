The Irish Cultural Center of the Hudson Valley (ICCHV) held the 35th annual Shamrock Run on Sunday, March 12. There were 2,100 participants. The top three male and female finishers and their times were:

Male — Tommy Struzzieri, 9:36; Declan Dwyer-McNulty, 9:43; Daniel Renahan, 9:57. Female — Hanna Longendyke, 11:22; Frames Duncan, 11:41; Maureen Carney, 12:11.

The ICCHV also awarded the2023 Yvonne Sill School Participation Award and Trophy to E.C. Myer Elementary with 14% of its student body population involved in this year’s run. E.C. Myer has won the award the last three years and will receive $250 and have the honor of displaying the trophy in their school. Sill was a local teacher and pillar in the community who passed away from a sudden illness in 2018. ICCHV began the Yvonne Sill award for school participation in 2019.

The Shamrock Run honored the DeCicco brothers. Jimmy, Jake and Jordan DeCicco were all multi-sport student athletes at Kingston High School (class of 2011, 2012, and 2013 respectively.)