Not to get all sappy with you, but did you know that next week is the second and last maple weekend in New York State? Maple farms across the state will open their doors to the public to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup, right from the source. The state’s maple syrup production reached 845,000 gallons in 2022, ranking second in the nation.

Intrepid and publicity-minded governor Kathy Hochul visited Moore’s Maple Shack and Pancake House south of Buffalo to celebrate the occasion. But try to get your own pancakes and maple syrup a little closer to home if you can, Ulster County is four hours and 38 minutes away from Moore’s by automobile.

We suggest staying local: Corey’s Sugar Shack in Highland, the Oliverea Schoolhouse Maple Farm in Oliverea, Platte Creek Maple Farm in Saugerties, New Beginnings Farmstead LLC in Kingston, Wild Juniper Forest Farm in Ulster Park, Lyonsville Sugarhouse in Accord, Cody’s Sugar Shack and Farming in Fleischmanns, Tree Juice Maple Syrup in Arkville, Russell Farms in Rhinbeck, or Crown Maple Estate in Dover Plains.