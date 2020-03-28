Corey’s Sugar Shack in Highland produces pure maple syrup products that put a spin on dinner

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words “maple syrup” is probably pancakes. Or waffles, or French toast; whatever your breakfast food of choice that’s enhanced by butter and syrup is. But Debra and John Corey of Highland have other ideas when it comes to maple syrup. Why can’t it take its place at the dinner table, too . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more