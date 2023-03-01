Wed. Mar. 1

Antique Needlework in American Revolution Museum at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Lagrangeville, 12:30pm.

The Films of Orson Welles at Bard College at Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Thu. Mar. 2

Artist Talk with Juan Madrid and Veronica Melendez, a livestream presented by CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Sat. Mar 4

Rehabilitation Through the Arts presents Fork in the Road, an exhibition featuring artwork by incarcerated individuals from correctional facilities in New York State at Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Story Tellers at Live for Art Gallery featuring Lonna Kelly, Carol-Lee Kantor, Terry Ariano, Donna Castelluccio, Wendy Alvarez and work by Karen Presser in Pawling, 2pm.

I Dreamed a Garden meet and greet at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Driven to Abstraction with Marieken Cochius, Carol Diamond, Cathy Diamond, Fred Duignan, Cathi Robinson Frank, Kathy Goodel, Barbara Gordon, Calvin Grimm, Sean Kratzert, Heidi Lanino, Barbara Laube, Lynn Mccarty, Jim Napierala, Charles Purvis, Douglas Sheer, David Anselm Turner at The Lockwood Gallery in Kingston, 4pm.

The Still Life at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 5pm.

Found & Fixed – An Upcycled Furniture Popup Shop at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Sun. Mar 5

Annual John Iyoya Children’s Art Exhibit at James W. Palmer Gallery at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Mon. Mar 6

Studio Class: Cut Paper and Mixed Media with Jenne M. Currie at Woodstock School of Art, 1pm.