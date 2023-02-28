Wed. Mar. 1

Acoustic Supper Club with The Hardwoods at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Open Mic Night at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Bard Brass: Works by Hovaness, Sibelius, McKee, Bernstein and Faure at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Jarosz, Together in Concert at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Annual Herrington Concert at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 7:30pm.

Misty Mountain Ramblers at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Thu. Mar. 2

The Gold Hope Duo at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Country DJ Night at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Analog Jazz Orchestra at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: For Shame at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Florist at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Lounge Fly: Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. Mar 3

Steve Black at Newburgh Brewing Company, 5pm.

DJ Ramp Local (Jake) / DJ Toltén at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

First Friday Open Mic at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6pm.

Gary Adamson & Lee Ann Lovelace at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 6:30pm.

Soul City at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

In Memoriam: A Concert for the Victims and Survivors of the Turkish and Syrian Earthquakes at Holy Cross / Santa Cruz Episcopal Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Kings of Thrash / Hatriot / Mainline at The Chance Theater, 7pm.

The Best of the Beatles 1967-1970 at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Silly Little Things at di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Super 400 & Sean Matthew Whiteford present Led Zeppelin II at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jay Prince & Friends at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Domino Effect: Eric Clapton Tribute Band at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Geoff Vidal album release at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

90’s Dance Party w/Tryst at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

D-Tour at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Sat. Mar 4

Gong Sound Journey for Families at Woodstock Library, 11am.

Bennett Harris at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch with Paul Byrne at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Gabe Marquez Trio at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Eunhye Jeong / Michael Bisio at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Marc Von Em Trio at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 6pm.

The Lost Cowboys at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Lindsey Webster Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Swing Dance with The Swing Vipers at White Eagle Benevolent Society in Kingston, 7:30pm.

The National at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Midnight Ramble featuring Saundra Williams with Sam Cohen at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Taylor Party: A Taylor Swift Dance Night at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Waldo Witt / Velvet Moon with Katy Kondrat / Henry Grant at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Side F/X: classic rock & pop cover band at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

2000s Takeover with Junket at Newburgh Brewing Company, 9pm.

Sun. Mar 5

Fireside Brunch with Elly Wininger at Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Levin at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

East Coast Jazz Brunch at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 11:30am.

Brunch with Adam Falcon at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Whisker Wives at Newburgh Brewing Company, 2pm.

Star Song with Albany Pro Musica at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3pm.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 3pm.

Circle at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Howland Chamber Music Circle presents pianist Gabriela Marinez at Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 4pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Ricky Ford Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Notice Recordings Presents: Eternities (Katie Porter + Bob Bellerue) / Spreaders / Marie Carroll + Zoots Hudson / Ugly Bike + Midnight Dental at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Total Mass Retain: Yes Tribute Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

The Bob Cats at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. Mar 6

Bach to the Future: Faculty Recital with Melissa Reardon, Raman Ramakrishnan, Dustin Carlson and Siwoo Kim at Bard College, 7pm.

Open Mic with Brendan O’Shea at Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tue. Mar 7

BabyBaby_Explores / Bugger / Augstine’s Vélo Club at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Constant Smiles / Maybird / No No Finger (solo) at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Arnold Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire at SUNY New Paltz Studley Theater, 7:30pm.