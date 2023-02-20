Bike Friendly Kingston and the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County will be distributing free safety gear on Wednesday, February 22 between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Holy Cross Church, located at 30 Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston. They will have safety vests, reflective ankle straps, stickers and lights available.

No advance registration is required. The event is free, but donations are welcome. For additional information, call the YMCA Bicycle Program Manager Tom Polk at 845-338-3810, extension 102 or email tpolk@ymcaulster.org.