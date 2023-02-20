Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) road test site will move from Dietz Stadium to Cornell Street at Tremper Avenue in Kingston. This change will take effect on Monday, March 6, 2023. The move is necessitated by the upcoming renovation of the stadium. This relocation is expected to provide a more convenient and accessible location for test-takers.

For any questions concerning the new test site or for additional information on the services provided by the DMS, call 845-340-3040 or visit https://clerk.ulstercountyny.gov/countyclerk/motor-vehicles.