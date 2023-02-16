After hundreds of entries into a Village of New Paltz truck-naming contest were sifted through, the current nine riders of those trucks have selected names for their iron steeds. If and when snow again falls on village roads, it will be pushed onto sidewalks by the likes of Here’s Johnny!, Mountain Buster, Bubba, Cheech, Truckin Fast Sucking Gas, White Pine, lil guy, Keep Calm and Plow On and Fugeddaplowdit. The names will soon be displayed on the vehicles, but if any formal christening is planned, it was not announced at the February 8 meeting.