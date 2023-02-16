The Saugerties Police Department recently received a grant of $20,000 from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services for police body cameras, Police chief Joseph Sinagra said at the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, February 8. “We will be adding to our body camera system,” he said. The funding will provide cameras for part-timers and ensure that all officers will be using the same type of camera.

In another matter, Sinagra said that of the 40 suggested changes recommended by the Police Department Reform and Reinvention Committee in 2021, some 80 percent have been implemented. The complete report is available online at https://nebula.wsimg.com/6fd2da7fd5247a16a6751e3b2f01881c?AccessKeyId=C1D108D0733206B0140C&disposition=0&alloworigin=1.

For a wealth of statistical and general information about police activity in the past year, Sinagra recommended reading the 2022 Year-End Report, which can be found at https://crimewatch.net/us/ny/ulster/saugerties-pd/161206/post/saugerties-police-2022-year-end-report. The report includes descriptions of the various divisions of the Police Department as well as statistics on arrests, responses and all the statistics on a month-by-month statistical breakdown. Sinagra praised the personnel of his department, saying he has “a great group” of people working with him.