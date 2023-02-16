Ester Wine and Spirits in Uptown Kingston caught fire Wednesday night, threatening nearby buildings with destruction. In a three-alarm response, firefighters initially were on the scene within in two minutes, but were temporarily short-staffed as two engines were engaged in emergency medical situations.

First responders initially arrived at Front Street Tavern (63 N. Front St.), where an alarm had begun sounding just minutes prior, only to discover the fire was in the neighboring wine and spirit store. A fast and professional response prevented the fire from spreading to other densely-packed nearby structures comprised of wood.

Also next door, Kingston dive bar Snapper Magee’s was evacuated and sustained heavy water damage along with Ester. Both Ester and Front Street Tavern suffered smoke damage. Tenants of nearby apartments were evacuated and eventually allowed to return home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but has been ruled accidental by Kingston Fire Chief Chris Rea.