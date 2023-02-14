Ulster County Area Transit’s (UCAT) reinvention continues apace. The now fare-less transportation agency depended upon by tens of thousands of Ulster residents has gained a new director, Toni Roser.

Roser, the interim director of UCAT, was formally appointed to take on the full role by county executive Jen Metzger on February 14.

“Toni is a dedicated public servant and experienced transit professional who knows UCAT inside and out and understands the challenges and opportunities better than anyone else,” said Metzger in announcing her decision. “She has the full support and respect of UCAT drivers and staff, and is uniquely qualified to lead UCAT through a period of growth and transition as we seek to expand services and reduce the carbon footprint of our fleet.”

Roser’s qualifications include nearly two decades in the transportation business. Her latest stint as interim director started at the end of October. Popular among the rank-and-file UCAT workers, Roser previously held the top spot as transportation supervisor of the Kingston City bus operation until it was absorbed into the county UCAT agency in 2019. Roser helped manage the consolidation of Ulster County Area Transit and the Kingston Citibus.

“I am delighted to appoint her to the position of UCAT director,” said Metzger, “and I look forward to my partners in the legislature confirming her at their next meeting.”

Ridership numbers are up

A steady hand at the helm is what’s required to ensure reliable service even as ridership numbers are on the rise. Over 85,000 riders took advantage of the transportation services offered in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of over 21,000 riders compared to the same quarter in 2021.

The rising ridership numbers are likely the consequence of switching over to a fare-less service model in October, There have been noticeable increases month over month.

Legislator Laura Petit, chair of the county Transportation Committee, sees the rise in readership as a good thing. “I’m thrilled that the community is utilizing the county’s public transportation system due to the passage of the county-funded fares policy,” said Petit. “I look forward to future policies that expand and improve routes which will reduce traffic, greenhouse gas emissions and improve the quality of life for both our workforce and seniors.”

The December count recorded 30,266 individuals riding UCAT buses in December, up from 29,743 in November and 25,467 in October.

January’s totals of 28,401 riders show a slight decrease, but cold January typically records a ridership slump. Ridership is expected to track with the temperature, rising back up in springtime.

The UCAT operation has struggled with labor shortages since the pandemic. While the starting hourly salary of $20.58 may not be impressive, the benefits that come with the county are considerable. The county hopes its benefits package will make it competitive for applicants considering higher wages at a private company.

“We’ve hired four drivers in the last month,” said Roser. “One is at the CDL training school. The others are now just in the preliminary stages of getting their certification. Once we get those four drivers in, we’ll be almost back on track.”

Growing a green fleet

Mostly powered by the combustion of fossil fuel, UCAT buses drove over 350, 228 miles in the last quarter, and while this coverage is an 130,000 mile increase over the same quarter last year, the enlarged environmental impact which comes with it must also be considered.

Tamping down on fossil-fuel emissions has long been a focus for Metzger. While discussing route and scheduling expansion, she reiterated her support for moving away from fuel combustion, noting the county Green Fleet policy goal of 20 percent green by 2025. Some of the groundwork has already been laid for the logistics necessary to meet that goal, with $7.9 million dedicated to electric-bus-charging infrastructure and another $300,000 for rooftop solar.

While a state senator in September 2020, Metzger helped to steer $100,000 of grant money to fund a 30kw solar array installed on the roof of the UCAT transit facility to power the facility and charging infrastructure for electric buses.

Out of a current 38-vehicle fleet, three buses are electric, and nine more are anticipated over the coming years. “We’ll continue to work to fully electrify that fleet,” said Metzger.

Oversight of the UCAT operation at the county executive level passed on Monday from deputy executive Chris Kelly to newly appointed deputy executive Amanda LaValle, whose focus will be on the green economy, workforce development and climate resilience.

The new UCAT director takes pride in the agency’s services.

“UCAT is a major asset to the County of Ulster,” Roser said. “We transport passengers daily to work, doctorʼs appointments, shopping and social activities. It has been a privilege to be a part of this organization. From the dispatchers and drivers to the mechanics, to the administration staff, each has dedicated many combined years of service to this organization. They care about this department and the passengers that they encounter daily.”