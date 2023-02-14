We’re excited to see more live music events happening this week, including legendary venue The Falcon coming back from winter break in Marlboro. Several stages remain on vacation, and other venues are still struggling with post-pandemic stresses. Nevertheless, we see a bright future for our area’s uniquely diverse music scene.

Wed. 2/15

Facs / Throne Down

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

Pulling off an original sound gets harder by the minute. A mind-boggling 60,000 tracks are uploaded to Spotify every day. Props to Facs for crafting a sound that truly sounds new, dripping with dark atmospherics, sharply angular guitars, washes of noise and harmonic drones. It’s cinematic, electric, eccentric yet accessible with hypnotically heavy looping drums, and jarring shifts in dynamics and tone.

Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm

Bluegrass Clubhouse

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Thu. 2/16

Oakley Munson

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 6pm

Drummer, producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Oakley Munson had been in the Black Lips orbit a while before joining in 2017. By then the difficult-to-define garage rock band was 18 years old, with an epic and legendary run deserving of The Dirt-style movie dramatization.

Their live shows are absolutely insane and unpredictable, featuring bizarre and sometimes illegal acts. Their sound is a mashup of everything that was ever cool in rock, punk, country, blues and doo-wop, delivered raw like an uncooked ham on a dirty floor. It’s easy to see why they’re critical darlings that have punched well above their weight with infamous TV appearances and globe-spanning tours.

Your opportunity to witness a flash of that creative magic comes with Munson’s visit to Tubby’s for a DJ set. Expect to hear many of the bands that influenced not just the Black Lips, but the whole garage rock-inspired scene which burst forth from multiple areas of the country in the late 90s and 2000s.

Rock City Junction

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm

Open Mic

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm

Robert Burke Warren presents A Young Songwriter’s Showcase II featuring JL Sorge / Laszlo Lang / Alyssa Dann / Elwood

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier / Up and Orange

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Matt Mottel

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm

Fri. 2/17

Michael Falco

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Sage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm

Shades

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 6:30pm

The Royal Arctic Institute / Minibeast / Overheard

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

Bailen / Kyle Miller

The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm

Excellent Adventures

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Mike Hamel

di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers) @ 7pm

Loudon Wainwright III

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Known by many from his role on the darkly comedic and wildly popular M*A*S*H, Loudon Wainwright III has enjoyed a very long run as a songwriter and performer in the spotlight.

But don’t let his role as “singing surgeon” Captain Calvin Spalding overshadow his other accomplishments, including an unbelievable 26 studio albums (including the one of the best-named LPs ever, 1973’s Attempted Mustache). And yes, he continued to apply his acting skills to a variety of roles, including a priest in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and a mentally unhinged community forum attendee in Parks and Recreation.

The singer-songwriter’s latest release Lifetime Achievement came after an 8-year pause in original material, and hits hard with a stripped-down production reflecting on the pandemic and old age.

Brian Mitchell

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Mary Fahl

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

Not Sorry

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

Pete Pop

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm

Les Freqs

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm

Banned Jezebel

Snug Harbor (New Paltz) @ 10pm

Sat. 2/18

Dead to the Core: An acoustic celebration of the Grateful Dead

Chromatic Studios (Kingston) @ 4pm

Annie Mash Duo

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm

Alexis P. Suter Band

The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm

Yard Sale

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Jason Gisser

di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers) @ 7pm

Jazzstock: Swingin’ Strings

Senate Garage (Kingston) @ 7:30pm

Czech National Symphony Orchestra

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm

Broadway Rave: The Traveling Dance Party

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Hudson Jazz Festival Live featuring Tani Tabbal’s Trio Triptych

Park Theater (Hudson) @ 8pm

DJ Majic Juan

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 9pm

Community Rave Network featuring Scotia / Tall Ass Matt / Ronnie Stone / Rager

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm

10th Anniversary Party featuring Chances with Wolves / Ephraim Masili

The Half Moon (Hudson) @ 8pm

The Half Moon in Hudson is turning ten! It seems like only yesterday when this venue swung open their doors and became a driving force in the city’s culture. Their timing was perfect, as Hudson was then blossoming into a hip and tight-knit community of hip creatives. Shows at this pizza-slinging bar and performance space have typically been sporadic, but that’s often made each performance feel that much more special.

This will be a special one for sure, with DJs and eclectic music miners Chances with Wolves headlining the festivities. The beloved East Village Radio show tags itself as “repping hard for haunting beauty, magic, and the weird.”

Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

The Bluechips

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

Freeways

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm

Sun. 2/19

Jazz Brunch with Patrick Stokes

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 11am

Samba Jazz Brunch with The Lake Trio

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 11:30am

Sight & Sound: Haydn, Brahms, and the Manufactured Classical Ideal with The Orchestra Now

Bard College (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm

Daniel Marc

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 4pm

Kidnapped / Blemish / Prize / Halo Bite / Flowers for Burial

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 6:30pm

Don Byron Quartet

The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm

Damn Tall Buildings

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm

Mon. 2/20

Open Mic with Brendan O’Shea

Colony (Woodstock) @ 7pm

Tue. 2/21

The Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band – Mardi Gras Party

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 4:30pm

Will Stratton

Darlings (Tillson) @ 7:30pm

Glen David Andrews Band: Mari Gras Party

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Wed. 2/22

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm

Pictoria Vark / Tiny Blue Ghost / New Vision

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm