We’re excited to see more live music events happening this week, including legendary venue The Falcon coming back from winter break in Marlboro. Several stages remain on vacation, and other venues are still struggling with post-pandemic stresses. Nevertheless, we see a bright future for our area’s uniquely diverse music scene.
Wed. 2/15
Facs / Throne Down
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
Pulling off an original sound gets harder by the minute. A mind-boggling 60,000 tracks are uploaded to Spotify every day. Props to Facs for crafting a sound that truly sounds new, dripping with dark atmospherics, sharply angular guitars, washes of noise and harmonic drones. It’s cinematic, electric, eccentric yet accessible with hypnotically heavy looping drums, and jarring shifts in dynamics and tone.
Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm
Bluegrass Clubhouse
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Thu. 2/16
Oakley Munson
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 6pm
Drummer, producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Oakley Munson had been in the Black Lips orbit a while before joining in 2017. By then the difficult-to-define garage rock band was 18 years old, with an epic and legendary run deserving of The Dirt-style movie dramatization.
Their live shows are absolutely insane and unpredictable, featuring bizarre and sometimes illegal acts. Their sound is a mashup of everything that was ever cool in rock, punk, country, blues and doo-wop, delivered raw like an uncooked ham on a dirty floor. It’s easy to see why they’re critical darlings that have punched well above their weight with infamous TV appearances and globe-spanning tours.
Your opportunity to witness a flash of that creative magic comes with Munson’s visit to Tubby’s for a DJ set. Expect to hear many of the bands that influenced not just the Black Lips, but the whole garage rock-inspired scene which burst forth from multiple areas of the country in the late 90s and 2000s.
Rock City Junction
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm
Open Mic
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm
Robert Burke Warren presents A Young Songwriter’s Showcase II featuring JL Sorge / Laszlo Lang / Alyssa Dann / Elwood
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier / Up and Orange
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Matt Mottel
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm
Fri. 2/17
Michael Falco
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Sage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm
Shades
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 6:30pm
The Royal Arctic Institute / Minibeast / Overheard
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
Bailen / Kyle Miller
The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm
Excellent Adventures
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Mike Hamel
di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers) @ 7pm
Loudon Wainwright III
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Known by many from his role on the darkly comedic and wildly popular M*A*S*H, Loudon Wainwright III has enjoyed a very long run as a songwriter and performer in the spotlight.
But don’t let his role as “singing surgeon” Captain Calvin Spalding overshadow his other accomplishments, including an unbelievable 26 studio albums (including the one of the best-named LPs ever, 1973’s Attempted Mustache). And yes, he continued to apply his acting skills to a variety of roles, including a priest in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and a mentally unhinged community forum attendee in Parks and Recreation.
The singer-songwriter’s latest release Lifetime Achievement came after an 8-year pause in original material, and hits hard with a stripped-down production reflecting on the pandemic and old age.
Brian Mitchell
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Mary Fahl
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
Not Sorry
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
Pete Pop
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm
Les Freqs
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm
Banned Jezebel
Snug Harbor (New Paltz) @ 10pm
Sat. 2/18
Dead to the Core: An acoustic celebration of the Grateful Dead
Chromatic Studios (Kingston) @ 4pm
Annie Mash Duo
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm
Alexis P. Suter Band
The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm
Yard Sale
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Jason Gisser
di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers) @ 7pm
Jazzstock: Swingin’ Strings
Senate Garage (Kingston) @ 7:30pm
Czech National Symphony Orchestra
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm
Broadway Rave: The Traveling Dance Party
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Hudson Jazz Festival Live featuring Tani Tabbal’s Trio Triptych
Park Theater (Hudson) @ 8pm
DJ Majic Juan
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 9pm
Community Rave Network featuring Scotia / Tall Ass Matt / Ronnie Stone / Rager
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm
10th Anniversary Party featuring Chances with Wolves / Ephraim Masili
The Half Moon (Hudson) @ 8pm
The Half Moon in Hudson is turning ten! It seems like only yesterday when this venue swung open their doors and became a driving force in the city’s culture. Their timing was perfect, as Hudson was then blossoming into a hip and tight-knit community of hip creatives. Shows at this pizza-slinging bar and performance space have typically been sporadic, but that’s often made each performance feel that much more special.
This will be a special one for sure, with DJs and eclectic music miners Chances with Wolves headlining the festivities. The beloved East Village Radio show tags itself as “repping hard for haunting beauty, magic, and the weird.”
Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
The Bluechips
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
Freeways
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm
Sun. 2/19
Jazz Brunch with Patrick Stokes
Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 11am
Samba Jazz Brunch with The Lake Trio
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 11:30am
Sight & Sound: Haydn, Brahms, and the Manufactured Classical Ideal with The Orchestra Now
Bard College (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm
Daniel Marc
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 4pm
Kidnapped / Blemish / Prize / Halo Bite / Flowers for Burial
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 6:30pm
Don Byron Quartet
The Falcon (Marlboro) @ 7pm
Damn Tall Buildings
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm
Mon. 2/20
Open Mic with Brendan O’Shea
Colony (Woodstock) @ 7pm
Tue. 2/21
The Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band – Mardi Gras Party
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 4:30pm
Will Stratton
Darlings (Tillson) @ 7:30pm
Glen David Andrews Band: Mari Gras Party
Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Wed. 2/22
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm
Pictoria Vark / Tiny Blue Ghost / New Vision
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm