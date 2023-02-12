Who says Europeans disdain American football?

At least one Ukrainian military unit stationed in Uzhgorod on Ukraine’s border with Slovakia expects to watch the Super Bowl at 6:30 East Coast American time, according to Kyic reporter Victoria Butenko. “Together for victory in the military Super Bowl between Ukraine and Russia,” Uzhgorod Lumberjacks team members Vitalii Melnyk, Oleksandr Soloviov, Ivan Horvat and Fedir Shandor proclaimed in a video.

One member of the Lumberjacks team, Danylo Boguslavskiy, was killed in action in October in Kherson region. His brother Roman, who lives in the United States, took Danylo’s military patch to be photographed next to the Lombardi Trophy, to be awarded to the winners of the Super Bowl.

“Half of the world away he loved this game with his whole heart and dreamed of attending this event one day,” wrote Roman about his brother.