Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a Kingston man for homicide following a violent domestic incident with his father in the Town of Rosendale.

On February 10th at about 1:50 PM, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rosendale Police, New York State Police and Mobile Life responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man. When deputies and officers arrived, they located the man, who was later identified as Ram D. Arceri, 51, of Rosendale. Deputies and officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving procedures on Mr. Arceri at the scene. He was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where he was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation led to the arrest of John J. Arceri, 28, of Kingston, who was located by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office walking on Route 32 near Grove Street. John Arceri was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Town of Rosendale Police, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Mobile Life Support Services, Tillson Volunteer Fire Department, and Ulster County Office of Emergency Management.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.