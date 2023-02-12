The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a drowning which occurred in a body of water on the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East at approximately 2:50 pm on February 10.

On the above date and time Deputies responded to Shagroy Road in for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice. Upon arrival it was learned that two teenage subjects had walked 20-30 feet out onto the ice when it broke, sending both into the water. One of the subjects was able to get out of the water and call 911, however the second one was unable to get out. Upon the arrival of DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies the second subject was recovered and transported to Sharon Hospital in Connecticut, where he was later pronounced dead. At this time the identities of the two subjects are being withheld.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members from numerous agencies, from both New York State and Connecticut. This includes members of the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, New York State Police, New York State Parks Police, New York State Parks, and numerous fire departments from Dutchess County, Columbia County, and Connecticut. In addition DIVE Teams from the Sheriff’s Office and Goshen CT Fire Department responded, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Bureau, Marine Patrol, Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit (drones), and Detective Bureau.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to always use extreme caution when walking onto ice, especially during periods of fluctuating temperatures. The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges people to never walk or skate on ice until you have determined that it is 100% safe to do so and there’s someone monitoring you from land that can get help if needed, and never ignore signs that warn people to stay off the ice. Many times the ice may appear to be safe but isn’t, and needless tragedies can result if it breaks.