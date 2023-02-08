Wed 2/8

Ubaka Hill Drum Circle

Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6pm

The Moral Panic Variety Hour with Wide Dark / Will Lawrence / Noah B. Harley / The Goldfish of Ernest Shackleton / video by Margo Ross and more

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm

The Dan Zlotnick Band

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 7pm

Thu 2/9

Old Dutch Choir & Handbells

Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6:30pm

Open Mic Night

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm

Nefesh Mountain

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Nisa / Lea Thomas / Ben Seretan

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Nisa Lumaj is a rising indie pop star out of Brooklyn indie-pop with a voice that exudes power, beauty and sophistication. Her songs run a delightfully diverse gamut from dancey electro-emo to grungy alt-wave and other adventurous genre destinations – yet always with a strong sense of pop melody and songwriting.

Gravy Train w/Jay Collins

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Prison Books Project fundraiser feat. Martin Courtney / Tami Hart / DJ Sarah Van Buren

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8pm

Jingo: The Santana Tribute

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm

Mark Treka

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9:20pm

Fri 2/10

Surefire Band

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 6pm

Francesca Hoffman & Ella Ray Kondrat

Rough Draft (Kingston) @ 6:30pm

Mike Burns

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm

The Jealous Fates

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Banned Jezebel

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 8pm

Frantz Nicolay / St. Lenox / John & Dan

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Black Coffee Blues Band

Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm

Bruce Molsky

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

Steel Owl

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

I Anbassa & The Word Sound Power Movement

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 9:30pm

Upstate Reggae Woodstock has been a fixture of the Ulster County music scene for decades, consistently bringing reggae and its related genres to locals, typically featuring top-notch talent. This Friday’s artist delivers an authentic real-time reggae experience, with a tight live band capable of groove wizardry and vibe elevation. With elements of crowd participation and lyrics embracing the Rastafarian tradition, you’ll feel a part of something transcendent yet accessible. Focus your listening, open your mind, and shake your butt to achieve a higher vibration.

Sat 2/11

Andrew Jordan

Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 11am

Brunch w/Marc Von Em

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm

Étude Extravaganza: A Survey of Piano Etudes of the 19th and 20th Centuries

Bard – Bitó Conservatory Building (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm

Piano études emerged in the early 19th century as didactic compositions designed to help pianists drill down the finer points of performance. The most long-lasting of these compositions are still played in concert today, while many others remain in the domain of classical piano geekdom. At this concert, Bard Conservatory students will perform works by Chopin, Debussy, Kapustin, Ligeti, Rachmaninoff, C. Schumann, and Scriabin.

Jerry Lee

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm

The Whinin’ Boys – The Music of Hot Tuna

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique

Bard – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 7pm

Leslie Mendleson

Park Theater (Hudson) @ 8pm

The Weeklings – The Music of the Beatles and more

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

Here24

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

Loosey Goosey w/the Haus of Peculiar feat. Katarina Mirage / Lexxi Pro / Tommie Lee

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8:30pm

Sun 2/12

Blues Brunch with Bennett Harris

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 11am

Brunch w/The Levins

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm

Sunday Brunch with the Eric Puente Jazz Quartet – Salon Stage

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 11:30am

Nowhere at Home

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 2pm

Beacon Rising Choir

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 2pm

Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique

Bard – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm

WiseBodies Queering Sex-End Fundraiser feat. Ella Claire / Hillary Hawk / DJ Dolores

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm

Mon 2/13

Open Mic w/Brendan O’Shea

Colony (Woodstock) @ 7pm

Pre-Valentine’s Day Concert with Brian Dewan

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm

Tue 2/14

View comprehensive coverage of Valentine’s Day events in Ulster County on the cover of Almanac.