Wed 2/8
Ubaka Hill Drum Circle
Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6pm
The Moral Panic Variety Hour with Wide Dark / Will Lawrence / Noah B. Harley / The Goldfish of Ernest Shackleton / video by Margo Ross and more
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm
The Dan Zlotnick Band
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 7pm
Thu 2/9
Old Dutch Choir & Handbells
Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6:30pm
Open Mic Night
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 7pm
Nefesh Mountain
Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Nisa / Lea Thomas / Ben Seretan
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Nisa Lumaj is a rising indie pop star out of Brooklyn indie-pop with a voice that exudes power, beauty and sophistication. Her songs run a delightfully diverse gamut from dancey electro-emo to grungy alt-wave and other adventurous genre destinations – yet always with a strong sense of pop melody and songwriting.
Gravy Train w/Jay Collins
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Prison Books Project fundraiser feat. Martin Courtney / Tami Hart / DJ Sarah Van Buren
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8pm
Jingo: The Santana Tribute
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm
Mark Treka
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9:20pm
Fri 2/10
Surefire Band
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 6pm
Francesca Hoffman & Ella Ray Kondrat
Rough Draft (Kingston) @ 6:30pm
Mike Burns
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm
The Jealous Fates
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Banned Jezebel
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 8pm
Frantz Nicolay / St. Lenox / John & Dan
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Black Coffee Blues Band
Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm
Bruce Molsky
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
Steel Owl
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
I Anbassa & The Word Sound Power Movement
Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 9:30pm
Upstate Reggae Woodstock has been a fixture of the Ulster County music scene for decades, consistently bringing reggae and its related genres to locals, typically featuring top-notch talent. This Friday’s artist delivers an authentic real-time reggae experience, with a tight live band capable of groove wizardry and vibe elevation. With elements of crowd participation and lyrics embracing the Rastafarian tradition, you’ll feel a part of something transcendent yet accessible. Focus your listening, open your mind, and shake your butt to achieve a higher vibration.
Sat 2/11
Andrew Jordan
Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 11am
Brunch w/Marc Von Em
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm
Étude Extravaganza: A Survey of Piano Etudes of the 19th and 20th Centuries
Bard – Bitó Conservatory Building (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm
Piano études emerged in the early 19th century as didactic compositions designed to help pianists drill down the finer points of performance. The most long-lasting of these compositions are still played in concert today, while many others remain in the domain of classical piano geekdom. At this concert, Bard Conservatory students will perform works by Chopin, Debussy, Kapustin, Ligeti, Rachmaninoff, C. Schumann, and Scriabin.
Jerry Lee
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm
The Whinin’ Boys – The Music of Hot Tuna
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique
Bard – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 7pm
Leslie Mendleson
Park Theater (Hudson) @ 8pm
The Weeklings – The Music of the Beatles and more
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
Here24
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
Loosey Goosey w/the Haus of Peculiar feat. Katarina Mirage / Lexxi Pro / Tommie Lee
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8:30pm
Sun 2/12
Blues Brunch with Bennett Harris
Pearl Moon (Woodstock) @ 11am
Brunch w/The Levins
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm
Sunday Brunch with the Eric Puente Jazz Quartet – Salon Stage
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 11:30am
Nowhere at Home
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 2pm
Beacon Rising Choir
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 2pm
Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique
Bard – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 2pm
WiseBodies Queering Sex-End Fundraiser feat. Ella Claire / Hillary Hawk / DJ Dolores
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm
Mon 2/13
Open Mic w/Brendan O’Shea
Colony (Woodstock) @ 7pm
Pre-Valentine’s Day Concert with Brian Dewan
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm
Tue 2/14
